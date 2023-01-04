GRANGEVILLE — The Idaho County Board of Commissioners unanimously approved the validation of the Milner Trail during their Dec. 27 meeting.

The historic Milner Trail is a popular ATV and snowmobile trail south of Grangeville. The decision responds to a petition submitted by Dave Thompson, Bob Hafer and the Idaho Pathfinders. Attorney Samuel Parry of the Givens Pursley Law Firm assisted petitioners in developing their petition and presenting their case for validation during a Nov. 29 public hearing. The validation decision spans from the Salmon River to Mount Idaho for the maximum width allowed by law.

