GRANGEVILLE — The Idaho County Board of Commissioners unanimously approved the validation of the Milner Trail during their Dec. 27 meeting.
The historic Milner Trail is a popular ATV and snowmobile trail south of Grangeville. The decision responds to a petition submitted by Dave Thompson, Bob Hafer and the Idaho Pathfinders. Attorney Samuel Parry of the Givens Pursley Law Firm assisted petitioners in developing their petition and presenting their case for validation during a Nov. 29 public hearing. The validation decision spans from the Salmon River to Mount Idaho for the maximum width allowed by law.
Denis Duman, acting as chairman of the board, said that since the Nov. 29 hearing, the petitioners, their legal counsel and private property owners have met to discuss a workaround. Commissioners Skip Brandt and Ted Lindsley also met with Forest Service officials to discuss rerouting a portion of the trail onto National Forest-managed lands.
Duman said he was glad to see the parties talking to each other. As previously reported (Idaho County Free Press, Dec. 14) property owner Alan Lamm agreed on Dec. 7 to the removal of his gate to allow the snow groomer use provided there is movement on a trail reroute.
“Compromise is always the best way to resolve an issue. It sounds like all parties are willing to reach a compromise,” said Duman.
“The meeting with the Forest Service I think went well,” Brandt said. “They are willing to look at possibilities of doing a workaround of the private properties in question.”
Brandt explained his rationale for supporting validation. “Looking at all the legal evidence that we have about the existence of this trail, I think it is obvious that it’s in the best interest of the county to validate the trail.
Brandt clarified his position is “with the caveat the commission is dedicated to finding a workaround of the private properties involved.”
“If we would have dealt with this four-five months ago we could have been in there on the ground with the Forest Service and actually looking at it,” Brandt lamented.
Jeff Shinn, Salmon River District Ranger, previously told commissioners during a July 19 meeting that “We’re willing to explore all options,” when Brandt asked him about a workaround. Lindsley said the Forest Service will review reroute possibilities this spring when the snow is gone.
Brandt explained why he wanted to validate the entire north-south route from Mt. Idaho to the Salmon River and not just the disputed portion near Fish Creek.
“I’m a firm supporter of dragging something down and killing it, not just pushing it off to another commission down the road to have to deal with this,” he said. “Following the validation, property owners who are not entangled in the current use of the trail can petition us to abandon their portion if they choose.”
Brandt noted that it would be expensive to do a center-line survey for the route and asked Matt Jessup, the county’s civil attorney if a survey was necessary prior to validation.
“It would be preferential to have an exact survey of what we’re validating, but I would venture to say today it is not necessary,” Jessup said.
Jessup explained that there is an old survey and maps included with the petition. Jessup said he will draft a findings of fact and conclusions of law document consistent with the approved motion for the board’s approval at a future meeting.
“I think the commissioners did the right thing,” Hafer said when later reached for comment. “It is surely a good move and a positive thing to have this validated as a public right of way.”
Hafer views the validation as one step. “We’re going in the right direction,” he said. Hafer acknowledges the private landowners’ concerns and hopes to work cooperatively with all involved to find solutions. He values the history of the trail in the development of Idaho County. “We’re trying to embrace a part of our history,” Hafer concluded.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.