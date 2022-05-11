AMERICAN RIVER — Tired and sore, Kevin Vopat of Grangeville came through the night with no serious injuries after being reported missing last week.
“I give the credit to God for helping find Kevin,” said Leslie Vopat, Kevin’s wife, adding that many family members, friends and church family were praying for his safe return.
Last Tuesday, May 3, around 6:30 p.m., Idaho County Dispatch received a report of a missing Avista worker in the American River area near Elk City. Idaho County deputies responded, in addition to coworkers sent by Avista, to search for Vopat, 56, who hadn’t been seen since that noon.
According to Leslie, Kevin was walking a line trying to find where an outage stemmed from in a rough canyon area. He got to a point where he didn’t feel he could walk back out the same way he came in, and then walked 15 hours in two feet of snow to find his way back out. He did not have any cell service or GPS.
Idaho County deputies searched the area and when there was a break in the weather, they launched the Idaho County drone. Vopat was located around 03:30 a.m., May 4.
According to Leslie, he was ok, tired, with sore calves, and was mainly worried about the people who would be worried about him. He did not have hypothermia, she said.
“We are completely grateful to everyone who risked their lives to help,” said Leslie. “We really want to thank Avista for all they did. We had amazing support from them, including the Spokane office that sent equipment and people.”
