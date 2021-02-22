RIGGINS — Everette Vannatta, 32, April Sorrell, 37, and their four children, who were reported missing on Sunday, Feb. 21, have been found safe this morning, Monday, Feb. 22, according to the Idaho County Sheriff’s Office.
Everette Vannatta and family left Feb. 21 to go sledding up Allison Creek, off Big Salmon Road, in the Riggins area, and they didn’t return home. An Idaho County deputy searched Allison Creek but was only able to make it three miles before having to turn around as the snow was too deep. There were tracks continuing in the snow.
Idaho County Posse members headed up to the area with UTV’s to search farther up Allison Creek.
The entire family was found safe and have returned to Riggins, according to ICSO.
