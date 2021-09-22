A month since a Princeton man last contacted friends and disappeared into the Newsome Creek area, investigators have found no sign of the missing 69-year-old, apart from his pickup parked along State Highway 14 with the keys inside and a note inside:
“Electrical problems. This is Kelly Phillips’ vehicle from the Moscow area.”
In the time Phillips was last heard from — phoning friends on Aug. 23 — Idaho County law enforcement investigation has gained insight from interviews that his disappearance was intentional.
“His health conditions were really going downhill,” said Chief Deputy Brian Hewson, “ and he went to a place he loved to end his life.”
Search efforts have been scaled back, but not discontinued, for Phillips, who was reported missing by a friend on Sept. 7. According to Hewson, the friend last heard from Phillips on the 23rd who thought he had gone to Sing Lee Campground up Newsome Creek with his 1991 Toyota pickup and homemade camper to do some mining.
“He spent a lot of time in that country,” Hewson said, doing mining, and in the past searching for moose sheds. The friend thought it odd he hadn’t heard from Phillips, but he knew he was in poor health, “and thought it was worth us going up there to check on him.”
Initially, the Idaho County Sheriff’s Posse was called out to find Phillips, but found no sign of him or the vehicle at the campground. Backtracking downriver, they found the pickup parked at milepost 35.2 east of Fall Creek. With the word out on social media, passersby reported seeing the vehicle there on Aug. 23 and 24 with the hood up, but no one reported giving Phillips a ride out — whether to a town for mechanical or parts assistance, or to a site where his camper was parked. A friend in Genesee subsequently reported Phillips left the camper with him on Aug. 18.
Odd was the vehicle had no provisions — food, camping or mining equipment — that friends said Phillips normally had well-stocked within the back under the canopy.
So, with the vehicle and camper found, where then was Phillips? Hewson detailed the background from interviews that gave the insight into what likely was behind the disappearance.
“On contacting family and friends, we were finding out Kelly’s health was very, very bad, to where recently he wasn’t even able to eat,” Hewson said. “He had made comments to a friend the ‘sand in my hourglass is running out.’ In a letter to his family he said that he was done, he was at the end of his days.” As well, he had been giving personal possessions away, and sent his grandson bits of gold he had mined. From this, investigators were believing Phillips had come to the area to end his life.
The Phillips search involved posse and sheriff deputies on foot, as well as dog teams, covering an extensive amount of ground between Fall and Newsome creeks, and on the other side of the Clearwater River up Santiam Creek and the mountains on the south side of the river. Difficult is not knowing in what direction Phillips set off; and though, even at his age “he could walk forever,” just how much ground he could cover in his condition. Dog tracking was ineffective as the hot and dry conditions at the time pretty much destroyed any scent. The terrain was difficult to navigate through, and using canine teams was at some risk due to a pack of 26 wolves running in the area, as well as from trap lines set out for them.
Deputies also checked in nearby towns — Elk City, Dixie, Kooskia and Kamiah — with residents and business owners. His last overnight stay was tracked in Grangeville on the 23rd.
“As far as his son, brother, all the friends we talked with, they’d ask, ‘Why do you need to search for him? You know why he went up there, and he’s in a place where he didn’t want to be found. Do you still have to look?’” Hewson said. ‘My answer is yes. It’s his mom. We haven’t talked to his mom, but I just envision before she ends her days her wanting her son recovered. That breaks my heart, and it’s why we’ve searched as hard as we’ve searched for him.”
At this point, efforts continue with the posse and other volunteer search and rescue resources, as well as when Hewson or others have time to devote.
“We’re not going to give up right now,” he said. “We’re going to continue looking.”
Hewson noted the sheriff’s office thanks to the posse, Grangeville Mountain Rescue, Brandy Henson from Rapid River who provided the dog teams, and to family and friends “for the insight into who Kelly is, and the information that helped us surmise the fact Kelly probably went there to end his days.”
Information is still sought from the public who may have come in contact with Phillips.
“It’s sad in one way,” Hewson said, “but not in another, too, because he did what he wanted to do is the bottom line.”
