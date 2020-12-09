ELK CITY — Two local women, reported missing last Saturday night were found safe and in good condition by searchers Monday afternoon, Dec. 7.
According to the Idaho County Sheriff’s Office, Rose M. Merrell 68, of Kamiah, and Cheyenne M. Arnt 20, of Grangeville, were found about 15 miles from Elk City by a family member while walking alongside the road. No medical attention was required for either woman.
According to ICSO, the pair was stranded when their 2013 Dodge 1500 pickup became stuck in a ditch.
Multiple entities were involved in the search for the pair, following their being reported missing on Saturday, Dec. 5, at 5:08 p.m. Prior to this, the pair left together from Kamiah around 1 p.m. to go to the Syringa area to cut down a Christmas tree.
Involved in the search were ICSO deputies and posse members, U.S. Forest Service, Lewis County Sheriff’s Office, Fish and Game, many citizens and family members and Life Flight.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.