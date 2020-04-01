KAMIAH – Marty Mitzkus of Helena, Mont., recently accepted the position as acting deputy forest supervisor on the Nez Perce-Clearwater National Forests, effective early March. Mitzkus will spend approximately four months working on the forest and takes the position following the promotion of Kurt Steele as the forest supervisor on the Flathead National Forest in Montana.
“I am really looking forward to Marty’s new perspectives, supervision experience, fire expertise, and communication skills in this position,” said Cheryl Probert, forest supervisor on the Nez Perce-Clearwater National Forests. “He has been over here before on fires and fishing and grew up in eastern Montana, so he knows and appreciates our rural landscapes and lifestyle.”
Mitzkus began his federal career with the Bureau of Land Management, where he worked in various firefighting and fire management positions. He later trained as a smokejumper in Missoula, Mont. and worked at the West Yellowstone Smokejumper Base for several years. He held leadership positions on ranger districts on the Black Hills National Forest and Custer National Forest before starting his current role as the fire, fuels, and geographic information systems (GIS) staff officer on the Helena-Lewis and Clark National Forest. When he’s not working, Mitzkus is spending time with his family, riding and training team roping horses, skiing, hunting, fly fishing, or serving as a local 4-H leader.
“I look forward to my opportunity to serve as the deputy forest supervisor and am eager to get started,” Mitzkus said. “This will be a new professional journey for me, and I’m excited for the chance to work with folks on the forest, as well as the community and partners, in this new role.”
Acting, or temporary, positions allow the Forest Service to keep critical roles in the organization filled and operational while hiring for a vacant position. They also provide beneficial job experience to the individual in the acting role. The Nez Perce-Clearwater National Forests is working to permanently hire the deputy forest supervisor position and will make an announcement when a candidate is selected.
