Grangeville firefighters broke apart burned debris so others could move in with a hose to hit hot spots on a Dec. 20 mobile home fire on North Mill Street.

 Free Press / David Rauzi

GRANGEVILLE — Freezing conditions and a competing emergency call put some complications into fighting a mobile home fire last week.

The Idaho State Fire Marshal’s Office is currently investigating last Tuesday’s Dec. 20 incident at the Chris Johnson residence at the intersection of North Mill and 5th streets.

