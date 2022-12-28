GRANGEVILLE — Freezing conditions and a competing emergency call put some complications into fighting a mobile home fire last week.
The Idaho State Fire Marshal’s Office is currently investigating last Tuesday’s Dec. 20 incident at the Chris Johnson residence at the intersection of North Mill and 5th streets.
“It was a total loss,” for the home and contents, said fire chief Brian Perry, Grangeville Volunteer Fire Department (GVFD). No one was home at the time of the fire, and no injuries were reported, including the family’s three dogs.
“Neighbor Tyler Bransford rescued the family pets, got them out,” Perry said, where another neighbor held onto them during the incident, “and that was a good thing.”
Temporary lodging was provided for the Johnson family at Gateway Inn, and Perry added the American Red Cross had been contacted to provide further assistance.
“It was surprising to me how fully involved it was for that time of day,” Perry said. The complement of 18 personnel and four apparatus (two structure pumpers and two assist vehicles) were on scene within 10 minutes of the 1:48 p.m. call.
“The main body of the structure was fully involved by the time we got there,” he continued, involving both the mobile home and a wood addition. Containment was the strategy at that point as, “there was nothing salvageable.”
Winds were in the mid-20-mph range with gusts up to 40 mph during firefighting efforts as temperatures held around 25 degrees.
“It was slick,” Perry said, and Grangeville Public Works responded to spread gravel along the iced-over street.
In a rare occurrence, as crews worked this blaze, Syringa Hospital reported a fire alarm at its facility, to which Perry had to split off one engine and three personnel to investigate.
“They had a sprinkler valve leak. When it starts losing pressure it trips an alarm,” Perry explained. Once this was addressed, the crew returned to the North Mill Street scene.
Fire crews received scene assistance from the Grangeville Police Department, Syringa Ambulance and Avista. Perry also wanted to credit the ready assistance provided by residents.
“T.J. Fogleman, Jessie Keeler and Tyler Bransford’s son chipped in. They pulled hose, helped stage engines,” he said. “It was great to see how everyone came together on this. We were extremely happy for the extra help.”
Fire cause is currently under determination; however, Perry said the initial speculation is a problem with the home’s electric heater, as the home had no wood or oil stove.
“We really appreciate the community’s help,” Perry said. “It’s a tough time of year for this kind of stuff to happen.”
In an unrelated incident, at 4 a.m. that Wednesday morning, Dec. 21, Perry reported GVFD responded to Syringa Hospital again, this time for a smoke report. According to Perry, an electrical system malfunction is suspected to have caused issues with the HVAC, causing smoke to pump into the facility. Perry said the hospital shut all its doors and isolated the emergency wing, at which point the HVAC pulled it out of the facility. The unit was then taken out of service.
The fire marshal will also be investigating this incident.
