Access to job services will improve in mid-April with opening of mobile Idaho Department (IDOL) of Labor offices.
Within the Idaho County area, these offices include Grangeville, Riggins and Kamiah, which will open April 14.
All mobile IDOL locations will offer walk-in hours and appointments for help with writing resumes, filling out job applications, preparing for an interview, accessing job training resources, filing for unemployment insurance benefits and other services.
Labor services for businesses include support for listing jobs, recruiting employees, organizing hiring events, employer seminars and gaining access to job training programs.
Area offices will be managed by Monica Jones and Heather Lerandeau.
Jones, a 17-year IDOL employee, takes care of offices in Orofino and Weippe. She joined the agency at a young age after working as an office aide at the local elementary school, filing, making copies for the teachers and doing other small jobs.
“The one thing I learned during my first job is the importance of making people feel their contribution is valued,” said Jones. “I was only working a few hours after school, but the teachers and school secretary made me feel like I was part of their team.”
Before joining the department in 2021, Lerandeau worked as a certified nursing assistant and a surgical assistant for St. Mary’s Hospital in Cottonwood. Both experiences helped her prepare for her new role with IDOL as a workforce consultant assigned to Grangeville, Kamiah and Riggins.
“My time with St. Mary’s taught me how to put others before myself,” said Lerandeau. “It taught me how to work with many types of people under very stressful circumstances and above all, to appreciate the little things in life.”
