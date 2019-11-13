BOISE, ID – The Idaho State Historical Society (ISHS) has awarded grants to 16 organizations located throughout the State of Idaho. ISHS and the Community Enhancement Grants program serve the history needs of the entire state. The program is an important way the ISHS assists groups and organizations in preserving and interpreting community history. The CEG program provides funds annually for programs, collections management, educational programming, public access, interpretive enhancements, or heritage tourism.
Among the 2020 Community Enhancement Grants awardees is the Monastery of St. Gertrude in Cottonwood.
