Jim and Susan Moody and Debi Burk photo

Jim and Susan Moody (middle, right) opened All Around Realty LLC in Grangeville in 1999. They are pictured here with longtime office secretary Debi Burk (left).

 Free Press / Lorie Palmer

GRANGEVILLE — Jim Moody, broker/owner of All Around Realty LLC in Grangeville, is currently rated the top producer in gross closed sales volume on the area MLS for the most recent 10-year period as of June 2022.

The MLS sales list in excess of $55,000,000, which does not include several more million dollars in non-MLS sales.

