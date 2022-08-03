GRANGEVILLE — Jim Moody, broker/owner of All Around Realty LLC in Grangeville, is currently rated the top producer in gross closed sales volume on the area MLS for the most recent 10-year period as of June 2022.
The MLS sales list in excess of $55,000,000, which does not include several more million dollars in non-MLS sales.
Moody thanked Emily Musick of United Country Musick and Sons for providing recent MLS stats to him.
“I personally never take time to check. These figures do not represent all the sales we’ve completed by any means, just those listed through the local MLS,” he explained.
“I’ve been in the real estate business for the past 30-plus years, starting at Century 21. Ausman Realty, in 1993,” Moody said. He was honored as the Lewis Clark Association of Realtors “Rookie of the Year” that year, based on top production for all newcomers in the business for their first 18 months.
“I believe I made about $34,000 that year. By today’s standards, that would be below current poverty levels,” he laughed.
He and his wife, Susan, opened All Around Realty in December 1999 at their current location, 522 W. Main Street, in Grangeville, “On a wing and prayer, with determination to succeed,” he said. “We hit the ground running, and never looked back, even with all the ups and downs of the business.”
Moody has been consistently listed as the top, or in the top 10, producing agent for the entire region, including the Lewiston-Clarkston valley.
“We strive to live up to our motto of, ‘service you’d expect from a friend,’” he said. “We’ve made lifelong friends in this business and work hard for our clients and customers. It’s taken a lot of faith, consistency, hard work and dedication for sure. We have been blessed!”
Moody may be at the top, but he certainly doesn’t take all the credit himself.
“None of what has been accomplished would have been possible without the support of my amazing wife, or my faithful and invaluable secretary, Debi Burk,” he said, adding Burk has been with him for more than 13 years. He also said many have helped and mentored him along the way and thanked his countless customers, clients, colleagues and friends.
“There are some who advertise they are ‘the best’ or are voted ‘Best in Idaho County,’ taken by some survey that most of us don’t even take the time to enter,” Moody said. “Your best agents don’t have to brag. They are too busy putting deals together. We’ll let our record speak for itself. Most all hardworking agents have faithful clients who think their agent is the best. You be the judge.”
