The National Weather Service in Missoula has issued a flood watch for parts of Idaho, Lewis and Clearwater counties from 8 tonight through Friday morning. Highway 13 from Grangeville to Kooskia and Highway 12 from Kooskia to Orofino are the primary areas of concern. Moderate to heavy rain is expected and could lead to more flooding as well as rock and mudslides.
More flooding from Grangeville to Kooskia to Orofino expected
