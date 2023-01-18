There have been 43 reports of Unidentified Flying Objects (UFOs) throughout Idaho in 2022, according to data from the National UFO Reporting Center. Idaho ranks 32nd in the United States overall for UFO spotting, as reported by the center. Reported sightings are increasing in the Gem State, as the past five years have accounted for about a third of Idaho’s UFO sightings, according to myvision.org.
Where are these sightings in Idaho? The majority, according to www.eastidahonews.com, have been in Boise, with 12 reported sightings this year, as of Nov. 2. Some areas to also have had UFO activity reported are the Idaho National Forest, Idaho Falls, Nampa, Coeur D’Alene and Potlatch.
FOX 12 KPTV, in July, reported our neighboring state of Oregon had 79 UFO sightings per 100,000 residents and was ranked 6th in the nation at that time for sightings. Washington was first, with 88.03 sightings per 100,000 residents, with Idaho coming in 8th at 67.13, and Montana coming in 3rd at 86.21.
The state with the most UFO reports is California, and the state with the least is North Dakota, according to the National UFO Reporting Center.
Some of the latest UFO Idaho reports to the National UFO Reporting Center, according to www.eastidahonews.com, were on Oct. 8, in Coeur d’Alene and Sweet (40 miles north of Boise). The report from Coeur d’Alene said the witness saw what appeared to be “two crafts fighting in the air” for about five minutes. The statement from Sweet reported a bright light, with several different colors, moving in a straight line for a minute before turning and disappearing. Another was from Nampa, a month earlier, on Sept. 9, with several reports describing a “ribbon of light several miles wide and several miles long moving in wave motion, visible/invisible/visible again possibly due to high clouds.”
