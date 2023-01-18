There have been 43 reports of Unidentified Flying Objects (UFOs) throughout Idaho in 2022, according to data from the National UFO Reporting Center. Idaho ranks 32nd in the United States overall for UFO spotting, as reported by the center. Reported sightings are increasing in the Gem State, as the past five years have accounted for about a third of Idaho’s UFO sightings, according to myvision.org.

Where are these sightings in Idaho? The majority, according to www.eastidahonews.com, have been in Boise, with 12 reported sightings this year, as of Nov. 2. Some areas to also have had UFO activity reported are the Idaho National Forest, Idaho Falls, Nampa, Coeur D’Alene and Potlatch.

