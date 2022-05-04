RIGGINS — It’s a big area with an increasing number of calls for medical service. Riggins faces the problem that many public entities have in the state of how to retain and recruit volunteer EMTs to service local and regional emergency medical services needs. To address this, a proposal on the May 17 ballot will ask voters for approval to form the Salmon River Ambulance District.
As proposed, the ambulance district would assess taxpayers to provide even compensation for first responders, ensuring an ambulance is staffed and available 24/7 for emergency response. Property owners within the district would see a 0.04% increase on their county taxes. On that cost, for example, if an owner’s assessed property value (not appraised value) is listed at $100,000, that person’s ambulance dues would be $40 a year.
Only those who reside within the proposed district may vote on the issue, which requires a simple majority for passage.
“The Riggins Ambulance has compensated volunteers,” said EMS director Cody Killmar.
The organization currently has two drivers and six EMTs who are responsible for a 932-square-mile area that extends along U.S. Highway 95 north to Blackhawk Bar (south of but not including Slate Creek), and south to the Idaho County line. Currently, volunteers who sign up for a shift receive no compensation unless there is a patient transport to McCall.
“What we’d like to see after the district is passed,” he continued, based on the Syringa Ambulance model, “is for our providers to get compensation for calls they sign up for, regardless of transport, plus an hourly rate when they are on call or doing station duties.”
What is driving the need for establishing a district? One is the rising need for EMS service.
“It’s going up all over the state. Every agency is reporting call numbers are taking a dramatic jump,” Killmar said. For Riggins Ambulance, last year the organization had 205 calls for service, and projections for this year are looking to exceed 300. For comparison, in 2016, they had 95 calls for the whole year.
Killmar said the area is seeing an increase in travelers and new residents moving in.
“Our town and the surrounding area has exploded with new people,” he said. “Our weekend events have been large since the COVID shutdown. The number of people coming to recreate in Riggins is crazy.”
But the reality is Riggins Ambulance has volunteers who have full-time jobs elsewhere, or have other demands — from maternity leave to summer recreation or firefighting work — that draw them away, according to Killmar. So, for their upcoming busy summer months, he expects they will have two drivers and two EMTs available. The organization is required to provide ambulance service 24 hours a day, he explained, otherwise they will lose their operating license.
“We are struggling to hit that 24 hours,” he said.
According to Killmar, the goal in forming a district is to help both retain existing volunteers and recruit new ones with adequate compensation that encourages people to stay on.
If the district passes, it will be overseen by three commissioners, elected positions, which initially will be selected by the Idaho County Commission, and subsequently, those seats will be up for regular election. The Riggins City Council on Jan. 12 signed a resolution consenting to participate in the Salmon River Ambulance District. Killmar said the plan is also for the city to sign a contract with the district to provide EMS service within Riggins and in exchange the district can use the existing ambulance service assets: vehicles along with an estimated $91,000 value in equipment.
“This is what the city has been doing the whole time without a district. We’ve always served county residents at no charge,” he said, “so, this is going to make it fair for city residents and county residents.”
With district formation passage, this would build on the improvements Riggins Ambulance has been in the process of, Killmar explained, in increased training to provide more advanced treatment and diagnostics on scene, updated equipment and in reaching out for more grants to continue that cycle. Another attractive factor in the district proposal, he said, is funds raised on this stay locally to serve locals.
“In general, there’s been an overwhelming show of community support on this. They see the need for us to form this district,” Killmar said. “And we’ve had people in other areas of the county asking how they can start something like this and what do they need to do?”
“Nationwide, EMS is struggling with retention and recruitment,” he continued. Other options may be available, including seeking funding from the state, “but with this I looked at what will help us now in this emergency status. Why we went this route is because this is what was available to us in Idaho code right now.”
