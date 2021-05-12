WASHINGTON – U.S. senators Jim Risch and Mike Crapo (both R-Idaho) joined U.S. Senator Mike Lee (R-Utah) in introducing the Making Obligations Right by Enlarging Payments in Lieu of Taxes Act, or MORE PILT Act. This bill would direct the Secretary of Interior to conduct a study on federal lands eligible for PILT payments to determine the actual property value of the land and the foregone property tax revenues that counties would have otherwise received.
“Every single county in Idaho relies on the PILT program to fund critical county services and compensate for the tax base lost to federal lands,” said Risch. “Unfortunately, these payments do not begin to make up for the actual revenue loss rural communities sustain. This legislation is a critical step to ensuring counties are made whole.”
“PILT payments are critical to rural Idaho counties that rely on the funds for essential services like roads and law enforcement,” said Crapo. “The MORE PILT Act would better reflect the value of land in Idaho owned by the federal government, in turn meeting the ongoing needs of those counties. The pandemic has stretched local budgets even thinner, and continued improvement on the PILT program will help these areas obtain a more sustainable funding stream.”
For background, states, counties and local governments are not able to collect property taxes on public lands in their jurisdictions. The Payments in Lieu of Taxes (PILT) program was established in 1977 to provide funding to offset the absence of property tax revenue.
According to the U.S. Department of the Interior, for fiscal year 2020, Idaho County received $1,810,303, which is up 2.7 percent ($47,810) from the prior year’s payment. Idaho County’s 2020 payment was based on a total 4,529,205 acres. Factoring in population, Idaho County receives 40 cents per acre, as per the PILT formula.
The FY2020 PILT payment breakdown in neighboring counties was as follows: Adams: $350,787; Clearwater: $784,417; Lewis: $8,712; and Valley: $818,908.
