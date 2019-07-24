KOOSKIA – Helping lead the Kooskia Days parade this year will be Kooskia Saddliers Royalty Queen Mary Morrow and Princess McKenzie Winkler. The two are cousins.
Morrow, almost 14, is the daughter of Chris and Danyel Morrow of Harpster. She is a student at Clearwater Valley High School. She does yard work and baby-sits in her spare time.
Morrow will ride her paint horse, Rainy. She is sponsored by Sara Dougherty of R Bar and D Leather.
She is involved in volleyball and softball at school. She is the granddaughter of Lesley Fulton of Clearwater and Chris and Vickie Krueger of Grangeville. She has two brothers, Tyler, 23, and Mitchell, 20.
“I have enjoyed meeting new people and getting a chance to learn new things and get out of my comfort zone,” she said. “I want to thank my friends and family for all the love and support while doing rodeo and royalty.”
McKenzie Winkler, 13, is a student at Grangeville Elementary Middle School. She is the daughter of Scott Winkler of Grangeville and the granddaughter of Fulton, the Kruegers and Greg and Becky Winkler of Grangeville. She has three siblings: Abbie, 8; Maggie, 7; and Kolton, 1.
She will be riding her sorrel quarter horse, Beauty.
She plays volleyball and basketball at school and also works at her church, Grangeville Gospel Tabernacle, and does yard work and baby-sits. She also plays summer league softball.
“Some of my best experiences so far have been getting to see the kids smile when we ride by in a parade and also being next to my cousin through it all,” she said. She thanks her family for their love and support throughout her reign.
