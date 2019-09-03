Police line

UPDATE (3:15 p.m.)

Mountain View School District buses will run at regular times with the exception of those that go to the end of the Grangeville Union Route and Cottonwood Creek Road off Luke's Gulch.

Officers are at the schools. All students are safe.

The schools have been under lockdown due to the high-speed pursuit.

UPDATE (12 p.m.)

Idaho County Sheriff has released text and phone alerts for residents to lock their doors and windows and be on lookout for a white male in his mid- to late-20s with dark facial hair who is in the Long Haul Road and Cottonwood Creek Canyon areas north of Grangeville.

"Please do not attempt to assist or make contact with this subject," the alert reads.

Any information should be directed to 911. Suspect has been reported to have stolen three vehicles, and a shot was reported to have been fired by the suspect.

Only those with information about the situation should call the Idaho County Sheriff's Office.

Law enforcement officials are pursuing an armed suspect who allegedly fled a traffic stop in Adams County and then headed to the Grangeville area, according to David Rauzi, editor of the Idaho County Free Press, who is on the scene.

The suspect, who is reportedly in the Red Rock/Long Haul Road area near Greencreek, allegedly stole a vehicle in Grangeville and has fired a round.

The situation prompted an advisement that all Grangeville and Prairie schools go on lock down.

Multiple law enforcement agencies are on the perimeter, searching for the suspect. It is unknown if the suspect is on foot or still in the vehicle.

Law enforcement is asking drivers to yield to emergency traffic and be prepared for the highway to be closed for safety.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.