Law enforcement officials are pursuing an armed suspect who allegedly fled a traffic stop in Adams County and then headed to the Grangeville area, according to David Rauzi, editor of the Idaho County Free Press, who is on the scene.
The suspect, who is reportedly in the Red Rock/Long Haul Road area near Greencreek, allegedly stole a vehicle in Grangeville and has fired a round.
The situation prompted an advisement that all Grangeville and Prairie schools go on lock down.
Multiple law enforcement agencies are on the perimeter, searching for the suspect. It is unknown if the suspect is on foot or still in the vehicle.
Law enforcement is asking drivers to yield to emergency traffic and be prepared for the highway to be closed for safety.
