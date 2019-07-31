GRANGEVILLE – A Washington State motorcyclist died last week of injuries suffered in a crash with a logging truck at the intersection of U.S. Highway 95 and Grangeville’s Main Street.
According to Idaho State Police (ISP), Frederic J. Smith, 69, of Anacortes, died last Thursday morning, July 25, at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center in Lewiston.
No charges are to be filed against the truck driver in the incident, according to lead ISP investigator, Trooper Shane Quinn.
The two-vehicle crash was reported at 10:07 a.m. on Wednesday, July 24. According to ISP, Nicholas R. Bendawald, 39, of Emmett, was northbound on U.S. 95 near the intersection of Main Street/State Highway 13, driving a 1997 Kenworth tractor pulling a loaded 2011 Lincoln trailer. Smith was westbound on SH13, driving a black and maroon 2007 Harley Davidson motorcycle.
Smith was traveling with a group of other riders when the first rider pulled out onto southbound U.S. 95 from westbound SH13, Smith followed onto southbound U.S. 95 pulling out in front of Bendawald’s vehicle. Bendawald attempted to stop but was unable to, striking Smith.
According to Quinn, the highway at this location is posted at 35 mph, and Bendawald was traveling at that speed, “if not under.”
An off-duty Meridian Fire Department deputy chief fire marshal was traveling through the area and arrived on scene, administering life saving measures to Smith. Smith was transported to Syringa Hospital in Grangeville, after which he was flown to Lewiston.
Smith was wearing a helmet and Bendawald was wearing a seatbelt. The roadway was blocked for approximately 3.5 hours.
The Idaho Transportation Department assisted with traffic rerouting during that time. Assisting with initial scene response were the Idaho County Sheriff’s Office and Grangeville Police Department. Frank’s Towing and Recovery provided wrecker services.
Free Press / David Rauzi
U.S. Highway 95 was shut down for more than three hours at the intersection with Grangeville’s Main Street for investigation into a logging truck versus motorcycle crash last Wednesday, July 24. Here, law enforcement take witness statements while (foreground, L-R) ISP Trooper Cory Juber and Grangeville Police Chief Morgan Drew discuss the incident scene.
