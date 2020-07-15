POLLOCK -- North-south traffic on U.S. Highway 95 at Pollock remains detoured through a side road for the immediate future as the Idaho Transportation Department (ITD) monitors the slope for further movement, a precursor before any crews can begin removing debris.
Check out a flyover video, captured by the office drone, taken July 11, by David Rauzi here.
A temporary road built at the base of the July 3 rockslide at milepost 188 was only open last Wednesday, July 8, and immediately closed for safety when surveyors noted significant movement on the slope. The following night July 9, additional material let loose, with boulders up to 40 feet in diameter coming down upon the highway and crushing rock-filled cargo containers placed between the slope and temporary road to shield traffic from falling debris.
An estimated 10,000 cubic yards now covers the roadway. Traffic, meanwhile, is being detoured by pilot cars on the four-mile partially paved stretch of Old Pollock Road, during daylight hours – 6 a.m. to 8 p.m., PDT (7 a.m. to 9 p.m., MDT).
“The estimated wait time is up to 30 minutes to navigate that detour [in one direction],” said ITD public information officer, Jessica Williams. Some motorists may have to wait if they did not make the pilot car in time, and “plenty of people are reporting they’ve not had to wait at all.” Trailers are able to travel the route, and restrictions in place are on setups more than 75 feet in length and more than 80,000 pounds.
No immediate estimate is available for when U.S. 95 will reopen at the slide location. As of press time Tuesday, Williams said scaling crews will be working through the week, knocking off loose rock and monitoring the slope for additional movement. A new baseline needs to be established and a history of movement during a period of time to establish the slope is not active.
Regarding the significant movement that shut down the highway last Wednesday, an ITD July 8 press release stated, “Between Monday and today, one of our survey targets moved nearly two inches,” operations engineer Jared Hopkins said. “That kind of activity may not sound like much, but in terms of geological movement it is alarming.”
“Once it’s determined the area is safe and stable, we will start sending crews in there,” Williams said, “breaking up boulders to get that temporary road back open.” That process is yet to be determined; however, it will likely be a combination of blasting and busting methods to break rock into smaller pieces able to be transported from the site.
Williams explained the daylight-only travel on the Old Pollock Road allows for crews to work on maintenance at night, “to maintain the integrity of that road, especially, as we’re seeing right now, as it is so important to us now.”
For motorists traversing the area, they are advised to be attentive in following both pilot cars and other drivers ahead of them; not looking around, but paying attention where they are driving.
“From the reports, things are doing really well, really smooth,” Williams said. “This wouldn’t be possible without motorists and citizens being courteous on the highway and understanding the situation. We realize it’s not ideal, but be patient. It will take longer to get to their destination, but they’ll get there safely.”
Kamiah resident Jolene Rupp was returning home from southern Idaho last Friday, July 10, and went through the Old Pollock Road without a 30-minute delay.
“They were getting them through as fast as they could, taking all sorts of vehicles: log trucks, semis, campers, RVs, all kinds were going through,” she said.
The slide’s prominent feature is its estimated 40-foot-diameter boulder – “That rock was huge,” Rupp said, looking as if it had peeled off the slope, and taking up both lanes of the highway. Of the cargo containers at the site: “Those were smashed. They looked like little miniature cars in comparison to that rock.”
Williams emphasized ITD crews are working around the clock to figure out how to tackle this situation in the “best and safest way to get traffic moving again.”
“We appreciate everyone’s patience as we’re working through this,” she said. “Safety is our primary concern, so we want to make sure everything we do is in a safe manner, both to protect our crews and motorists on the highway.”
