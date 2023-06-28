Stranded in the snow, motorists were rescued last week by the Idaho County Posse.
Stranded in the snow, motorists were rescued last week by the Idaho County Posse.
The party of four from Nebraska were unhurt, according to the Idaho County Sheriff’s Office.
The incident was reported to ICSO Dispatch last Tuesday, June 20, around 3:15 a.m. from an emergency relay center that had been contacted by an SOS from an iPhone.
The group was traveling in a black Ford Excursion and were stuck in the snow, located approximately three miles east of Snowy Summit Mountain on the 500 Road. The vehicle still had fuel, but they were unable to get their vehicle out of the snow.
Posse members Larry McPherson and Bob Morgan responded and were able to assist them with getting unstuck.
In an ICSO statement: “Idaho County is fortunate to have the Idaho County Posse and we’re extremely appreciative of their willingness to help in any situation and value their volunteered time and expertise.”
