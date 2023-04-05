KOOSKIA — A run-of-the-mill agenda item for Mountain View School District 244’s board meeting March 27 at Clearwater Valley High School became a drawn-out topic with threads in various areas.
Approval of principal contracts was the first item under business action items; however, talk about principals started the meeting.
Grangeville patron Renita Lee addressed the board regarding the Idaho High School Activities Association (IHSAA) rule 3.2, which states all coaches, directors, assistant coaches and volunteers must complete several courses and certifications, including those in first-aid, concussion, sudden cardiac arrest and suicide prevention, as well as fundamentals of coaching.
“About three months ago, a parent asked me about the certifications at Mountain View School District,” Lee said. She stated she looked up requirements and verified with the database that only a handful of the coaches in the district had ever completed the required courses and even fewer were compliant with 2022-23 renewals of the courses.
“I have been told that GHS students have been told the reason this is an issue is that I, Renita Lee, have a personal problem. OK, let’s use that as a reason for a complete lack of accountabilities by principals [Randall] Miskin and [Heather] Becker,” Lee said.
She said she was informed by IHSAA that these two principals are responsible for compliance with regulations.
“It’s always said that you never get any official complaints about the principals in these two high schools. Please note that this is my official complaint, “ Lee ended her public input.
Kooskia-area patron Erin Price-Smith said when she looked through the contracts on the website, “It looks like two remaining principals have contracts through 2023-24 school year.”
“I think in the situation the district is in financially, with all the unknowns, It would not be ethically responsible” to obligate contracts another year out, she explained.
“As a side note, I have worked in the district as a certified employee [counselor at CVHS] and we were never offered the opportunity to have a contract beyond the year. It just seems like it’s a luxury…,” she stated.
Superintendent Steve Higgins recommended approving a one-year, 180-day contract for Melanie Martinez as principal for Clearwater Valley Elementary and Elk City schools for $88,000. This was approved unanimously by the board.
In addition, Higgins recommended approving a one-year, 180-day contract to Jessica Robinson for Grangeville Elementary Middle School for $90,000. This was also approved unanimously by the board.
Higgins then recommended approving the existing contract for Clearwater Valley High School principal Heather Becker for 2023-24 at $91,352.
Trustee Casey Smith moved to approve and extend her contract for 2024-25, with salary to be negotiated. This was seconded by board vice-chair Larry Dunn.
“ I would like to point out, superintendents always have something they like to say. Steve’s is ‘What do you want your schools to look like?’ Well, our school’s not looking good,” Smith said during the discussion prior to voting. “I’ve been on the board seven years, and this next will be the sixth superintendent I’ve been through. ISBA [Idaho School Boards Association] told us Grangeville is toxic and no one wants to come here. These people [principals] moved here from out of the area. They came with the understanding they would have two-year contracts at a time. I find it very unethical, very dishonest not to honor this.”
Smith said most of the problems were due to “sour apples, some disgruntled former employee who is poisoning people’s minds on these two [principals] on social media.”
“Well, we don’t offer our teachers two-year contracts, so principals probably shouldn’t have that, either,” trustee Laci Myers said.
“Teachers do have a guarantee. They have tenure. I know because we tried to get rid of a teacher after one year and we were told no, we really couldn’t,” Smith added. “We’ve seen teachers here fired, then we had to hire them back because the union went to bat for them. They didn’t care what the quality of teachers was, but just if they were a union person and paid their dues … .”
The motion failed as Smith and Dunn voted yes on the contract extension while Melisa Kaschmitter, B Edwards and Myers voted no.
Higgins then recommended that the board approve the existing contract for the 2023-24 school year at $91,352 for Randall Miskin.
Smith made the same motion for Miskin as he did for Becker — to approve the existing contract and extend the contract for the 2024-25 school year with salary TBD. Larry Dunn also seconded this motion.
“I feel like this man has been dragged through the mud by a disgruntled ex-employee calling him an idiot and a liar on social media. I think we have to be careful in letting the public decide — and the union — I’m not so sure union members aren’t behind this,” Smith stated.
As Smith continued, he was called out with a gavel bang by chair Kaschmitter for being off topic.
“OK, you can close the meeting or let me finish; it’s up to you,” Smith told her.
“No, we’re going to stay on topic,” Kaschmitter stated.
“We are. We’re talking about why the superintendent doesn’t want to renew Mr. Miskin’s contract … .” Smith trailed off.
“I think it’s inappropriate for you to blame the superintendent on being influenced by social media when, by his own admission, he does not have any [social media accounts],” Kaschmitter told Smith. “There are concerns about where we are with the budget next year. It’s nerve-wracking. I feel our staff has been concerned the last three or more years whether or not they will have a job.”
“That’s really bogus because we’re going to have principals and staff. Nobody has lost their jobs. The only thing that’s happened is we’ve dumbed our education down by 20%,” Smith reiterated his opinion from previous board meetings.
Smith’s motion failed as he and Dunn voted yes while Kaschmitter, Edwards and Myers voted no.
