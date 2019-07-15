MT. IDAHO – Traffic will remain closed, at least for this week, along a section of the Mt. Idaho Grade for new culvert installation.
According to Billejo Klapprich, road foreman, Grangeville Highway District, the road is closed from the Walco Transfer Station to the intersection with State Highway 14.
“We might get it all done this week,” he said, depending on the progress of contractor, Turner Inc., of Grangeville, and possibly have the road reopen by the weekend. At this point, completion by Friday is pending, and work may continue into next midweek.
The district started work this month on replacing five culverts along the grade. These were originally installed in the 1950s, and they have deteriorated to the point where most have rusted out at their bottoms, according to Klapprich, as well allow for flooding over the roadway during high water incidents. The new culverts will all be upsized in varying dimensions from the ones they are replacing to improve roadway drainage.
