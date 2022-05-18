KOOSKIA — The Kooskia City Council accepted a $5,000 offer from Skip Brandt to purchase the land on the face of Mt. Stuart during their May 11 meeting. Alana Curtis, city councilor, abstained from the discussion and the vote due to a possible conflict of interest. The land forms the backdrop of downtown Kooskia. Although Brian Main offered to buy the parcel at the same price during the April 13 council meeting, the council did not accept it.
At that time, councilor Tina Ulmer encouraged city staff to contact Jerry Cloninger and owners of other adjacent properties at the base of Mt. Stuart to assess their interest. Brandt and Cloninger, who both own lands bordering the Mt. Stuart face, agreed they would split the property between themselves once the land is sold to Brandt.
In response to an inquiry by Brandt, city staff confirmed the council’s acceptance of Main’s bid to purchase land on top of Mt. Stuart during the April 13 meeting. Since the land was previously offered in a public auction in 2018, the city had the latitude to “accept any offer,” according to city attorney Kirk MacGregor’s April 13 remarks.
One of several property owners, notified last month in violation of the city’s nuisance ordinance 203 has completed property cleanup, according to Carlos Martinez, city public works superintendent. Several other landowners will receive short time extensions to comply after councilors agreed that recent weather has been difficult for loading and hauling their debris. Notifications to additional landowners are planned.
The city council approved a request from Dana Graves to sell his airport hangar. Although he owns the hangar, the underlying land belongs to the city. Graves’ sale of the hangar will resolve a dispute with the city of Kooskia over his use of the hangar as a storage building rather than to house an airplane. Leaseholders are required to own an aircraft.
Graves admitted at the Nov. 10 council meeting that he had not owned an airplane for three years. Martinez explained at that meeting the low cost ($270 per year) of the hangar leases is intended to encourage the use of the airport. The city council plans to work with MacGregor to negotiate the terms of a new lease with the new owner.
The council approved a request from Judy Cutlip to construct a woodshed and install a 34-foot trailer with a deck in the parking area at the C R Supplements’ business. This is the former IOOF building, according to Martinez. He reviewed the setback requirements with the council and approval is subject to meeting them.
