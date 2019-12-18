Emile Brager is in Montana and headed north into Canada.
In July, the Free Press featured Brager, a resident of Avignon, France, who planned two-year round-trip ride across the U.S. and into Canada. Brager started the trek in Cottonwood where he purchased three mules from Coyote Mule Company and worked with them for several weeks prior to heading out.
Last week, Sam Cook, a freelance writer for the Duluth News Tribune, based in Duluth, Minn., contacted the Free Press for information on Brager as part of an outdoors column. Cook reported in their Dec. 16 edition that Brager and his three mules – Jack, Plip and Sally -- stayed with farm friends of his from Montana.
“We have ourselves a Frenchman at the farm tonight,” Shele Seyl-Christoffersen posted on Facebook. “We fed him some stroganoff and let him take a shower. Then he was off to the hayloft to sleep near his mules.”
Cook reported Brager happened upon the Seyl-Christoffersens’ farm late one December afternoon. After leaving the Seyl-Christoffersens’ farm, Brager was headed north, toward Saskatchewan. The Seyl-Christoffersens put out the word that Brager and his mules were bound in that direction, and neighbors up the road in Medicine Lake, Mont., made sure Brager and his steeds had a place to stay for a week due to bad weather.
