Good use of an emergency beacon led multiple emergency response agencies to coordinate the recovery and transport of an injured snowmobiler last weekend.
Aly Bledsoe, 18, residency unavailable, was transferred to Missoula Ambulance on Saturday evening, Feb. 27, according to the Idaho County Sheriff’s Office (ICSO).
In a prepared ICSO statement: “The SOS device user on the ground did a great job communicating with the Emergency Response Center. We encourage all SOS device users to become very familiar with their devices before they take them to the field. The more information the device user can pass on can greatly increase our response time and dispatch of proper resources.”
The incident was reported east of U.S. Highway 12, milepost 170 (four miles west of the Idaho-Montana state line) on Forest Road 369 near Roundtop Mountain at 2:34 p.m. Idaho County Dispatch received an emergency beacon SOS alert advising that there was an injured snowmobile rider.
Two Bear Air was immediately dispatched to extricate the patient with their winch-equipped helicopter. While the extrication was taking place, Idaho State Police, Missoula Ambulance, Powell QRU, and Idaho Transportation Department secured a landing zone for Two Bear Air to land and transfer over care of the patient.
According to ICSO: “Idaho County would like to thank all of the agencies involved for their exceptional response time and execution of this incident. A special thanks to Two-Bear air and their excellent team for providing their services in less than optimal weather conditions.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.