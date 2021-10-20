SLATE CREEK — A stolen pickup was involved in a two-vehicle injury crash last week, and a Spokane man faces multiple felony charges as a result.
Joshua Dickson, 34, is currently held in the Idaho County jail. According to the Idaho County Sheriff’s Office (ICSO), charges have been sent to the prosecutor for review on possible charging against Dickson for aggravated DUI, possession of stolen property and aggravated domestic battery — all felonies. Additional misdemeanor charges filed by the deputy against Dickson in this incident were driving without privileges, providing false information, violation of a no-contact order and resisting and obstructing.
Dickson was initially arrested on a Washington State felony warrant following the crash reported last Thursday, Oct. 14, on U.S. Highway 95 at milepost 214, five miles north of Lucile. According to ICSO, he was the driver of a 1982 Chevrolet pickup reported stolen out of Spokane. An unidentified female passenger was transported to Syringa Hospital in Grangeville for injuries sustained in the accident.
According to ICSO, at 10:11 p.m. that night, a sheriff’s deputy came upon a semitruck in the middle of U.S. 95 at Slate Creek with its hazard lights on, and subsequently the Riggins Ambulance and Riggins Extrication Unit were dispatched to the injury crash. Chief Deputy Brian Hewson said a northbound motorist had seen the Chevrolet parked in the southbound lane with its lights off and attempted to warn a southbound semitruck, driven by Juan Garcia, 49, of Victorville, Calif., “but there was not enough time, and the semi plowed into the pickup.”
Garcia was not injured in the accident.
Both lanes of travel were shut down for emergency personnel to process the scene, and the incident was subsequently turned over to Idaho State Police.
Wrecker services were provided by Frank’s Towing and Recovery.
