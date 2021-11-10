GRANGEVILLE — “Our detectives’ workload has really picked up,” said Idaho County Sheriff Doug Ulmer.
Investigators working the murders of Edwina “Eddy” Devin and her son, Michael Devin, are in conjunction revisiting the 1994 Grangeville murders of Bruce and Lynn Peeples. In custody, Richard Ross is currently charged with the Devin murders, and investigators “believe he may be involved,” said Ulmer, with the Peeples murders, as well.
Ross, 56, is being held in the Nez Perce County Jail. At a Nov. 2 arraignment hearing, Nez Perce Magistrate Judge Sunil Ramalingam set no bond for Ross at the request of chief deputy criminal prosecutor April Smith, based on “another double homicide case that we are reopening [referencing the 1994 Peeples case], his criminal history, and his ties to California where his father lives that may make him a flight risk.
Ross’ preliminary hearing date is not yet set. At this hearing, the court will determine probable cause is sufficient to move the case to district court for trial.
Ross was arrested Oct. 31 at a Clarkston, Wash., motel. He is alleged to have strangled the Devins to death; Eddy’s body was discovered Sept. 30 at her Cove Road home at Mt. Idaho, and Michael’s body was found in a burned pickup in Lewiston. With similarities in the case, ICSO and the Lewiston Police Department are working the investigations jointly.
Ross’ connection to the 1994 Peeples case was being considered early on in the Devins’ investigation, according to Ulmer.
“It was something we were looking into,” he said, “because of the similarities in the cases, and he was also the suspect in that case at that time.”
While investigating an early morning house fire on April 2, 1994, firefighters discovered the bodies of Bruce and Lynn Peeples in the bedroom of their Florence Street home. Subsequent investigation determined the couple had been strangled and that the fire had been intentionally set to destroy evidence of the crime. Some money was apparently missing from the home; however, then police chief Bob Wilbanks did not speculate that was a motive at the time.
At the time of their deaths, the Peeples were running a pawn shop out of their home, as an arson fire — in which a person identified as Damon Young was subsequently convicted in the crime — in November 1993 destroyed their downtown business.
According to an April 3,1996, Free Press story, the 1994 arson of the Peeples’ home was unsuccessful, and investigators retrieved evidence sent to the FBI for analysis. An ICSO detective at the time, Skott Mealer, stated the need for care in constructing the case, noting that while the attorney general believed the matter sufficient to proceed with, “Our concern is that we have one chance at this. If we don’t provide a solid case, that’s it.”
According to the 1996 story, law enforcement was keeping track of a Grangeville resident, since moved out of state, who was a suspect in the Peeples’ double homicide and arson case since day two of the investigation.
Back to the present, “We’re looking into four different homicides right now, and our detectives are strapped,” Ulmer said, “but other departments have stepped up and are helping us, and things are going along very well.”
Ulmer continued, “It’s just so early in the game right now. The bad thing is everyone wants an answer right now, but there are no answers right now.”
Investigation into both the Devins’ and Peeples’ cases are ongoing, according to Ulmer, with interviews continuing, and evidence undergoing or waiting to undergo processing through the state crime lab.
At this time, no charges have been filed in the Peeples’ case.
Due to a conflict of interest with Idaho County Prosecutor Kirk MacGregor, both cases are being handled by Nez Perce County.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.