COTTONWOOD — The Historical Museum at St. Gertrude will host its fall lectures, which provide insights into the history of the region, two Thursdays in October. Lectures begin in the late afternoon, so guests have the opportunity to enjoy the museum and gift shop beforehand and drive home before dark. Light refreshments are provided. The events are free and open to the public. They are held in the Johanna Room at Spirit Center at the Monastery of St. Gertrude located at 465 Keuterville Road, 4 p.m.
The first is set for Oct. 13 and will feature Mary Ladelle Minton in conjunction with the North-Central Idaho Speaker’s Bureau presents, “Murder Most Foul in the New Idaho Territory.”
Gold envy was the reason for the 1863 mass murder of men and mules in Idaho Bitterroots. The news affected the entire west coast from Lewiston to San Francisco. The story has heroes, victims, and villains, but everyone is … complicated. Politics, bigotry, justice, and a true friend make their appearances. You will see some of the original documents from the “Magruder Murders” case, which resulted in the involvement of the California Supreme Court and governor, and the first trial in new Idaho territory.
Minton has focused on early Lewiston and Idaho history for many years, using her research to write and perform historically accurate plays, teach classes and give talks around the region.
The second is set for Oct. 20, and will feature Detective Jerry Johnson with, “Finding the Lost in Idaho County.”
Learn the details of some of Idaho County’s lost persons, why lost people are so hard to find in Idaho County and conclude with a few practical tips on how you can avoid being added to the roster of Idaho County’s Lost when you embark on your next adventure.
Johnson has worked for the Idaho County Sheriff’s Office for 24 years, during which he investigated and participated in numerous searches for the missing. Johnson has been hiking and packing in north-central Idaho since he was able to walk and still enjoys hiking in the mountains. He also enjoys coming home.
