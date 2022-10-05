St. Gertrude Museum sign photo

The museum serves as a welcome to those stopping at the monastery. The famous red towers of the monastery can be seen in the distance behind the welcome sign.

COTTONWOOD — The Historical Museum at St. Gertrude will host its fall lectures, which provide insights into the history of the region, two Thursdays in October. Lectures begin in the late afternoon, so guests have the opportunity to enjoy the museum and gift shop beforehand and drive home before dark. Light refreshments are provided. The events are free and open to the public. They are held in the Johanna Room at Spirit Center at the Monastery of St. Gertrude located at 465 Keuterville Road, 4 p.m.

The first is set for Oct. 13 and will feature Mary Ladelle Minton in conjunction with the North-Central Idaho Speaker’s Bureau presents, “Murder Most Foul in the New Idaho Territory.”

