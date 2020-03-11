KOOSKIA – The Mountain View School District 244 proposed 2020-21 calendar caused some debate at the regular monthly board meeting held in Kooskia Feb. 24.
“I notice we’re four days short – there’s 184 teaching days, and we pay the teachers for 188 days,” said trustee Casey Smith.
“We haven’t even issued contracts for the coming year,” chair Rebecca Warden answered, implying they would not even know how many days are contracted until that occurs.
Smith said, in the past, the number of teacher days has been 188.
“The calendar is based in the number of hours, not days,” explained acting superintendent Woody Woodford, adding the state required hours for students are not only met, but far exceeded.
Woodford said the school days are about “quality rather than quantity.”
“Well, you’re dancing around it – we’ve always talked about the number of teaching days, and I see we’re coming up four short from the previous year,” Smith stated.
“What is the rationale behind the four days less?” questioned vice-chair Brad Lutz.
Woodford explained it had to do with the way the days fell around holidays and other events and activities.
“That doesn’t seem like a very good answer,” Lutz said. “For me, it’s about the number of instructional hours,” and the calendar is four days shorter than the previous year.
“We continue to lose if we cut instructional days – add in snow days or power outages and it’s hard to get that time back,” Smith said.
Lutz requested looking at a different calendar proposal, adding his thoughts on the calendar survey that went out last month.
“The way it was worded – I don’t think people necessarily wanted to start after Labor Day just because they ranked that a higher option over another option,” he explained.
Woodford said almost 900 patrons completed the on-line calendar survey.
In the end, the calendar was approved 3-2, with trustees Warden, Melisa Kaschmitter and Pam Reidlen voting yes and trustees Lutz and Smith voting no.
