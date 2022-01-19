A new phone app is available to assist parents and students in Mountain View School District 244.
The application can be found in the Apple Store for iPhones or in Google Play for Androids. Look for Mountain View SD 244 (see photo for logo and homepage examples).
“We’re thrilled to announce this new app … . It’s everything Mountain View SD 244, in your pocket,” a December Facebook announcement read.
The app offers the same information that is on the district’s website, with the convenience of it being right at the fingertips via the smartphone. District news, including board meeting dates and minutes, calendar, closures and policies, as well as a page for each school in the district are available. The app is free to download.
In other news from MVSD 244, below is a roundup from Dec. 20 board meeting:
∙Clearwater Valley Elementary and Elk City schools’ principal and district technology coordinator reported Elk City School has enrolled three more students since October.
In addition, he said, to coincide with the new MVSD phone application, the district had a successful launch to its new website and emergency closure program.
“We have some things to smooth out,” he said, “but the closures have given us a good test run.” He added power outages have caused some disruption in service, but they were able to restore everything.
∙Clearwater Valley Junior-Senior High School Principal Heather Becker reported the Upriver Rampage “was a huge success this year.”
“We raised 23,000 cans [of food for the local food banks] with Kamiah,” she said.
She said girls basketball looks to have 11 players, boys basketball, 15, and wrestling, 11 participants for this winter.
Superintendent Todd Fiske also mentioned the roof work at the high school, including new gutter installation, was coming to a close.
∙Grangeville Elementary Middle School Principal Adam Uptmor said GEMS has added another 15 students to its enrollment.
“Idaho Forest Group recently provided ‘reading buddies’ for our K-1 students,” he added. These stuffed animals are used as an incentive for students to read.
He said the junior high will see 10-15 students turn out for wrestling while volleyball looks to have about 40 girls.
∙Director of Supervision and Curriculum Cody Weddle reported the special education team is working on its General Supervision File Review for the State Department of Education.
“We are required to do an internal review of files and we are also required to submit special education files to the state every year, which will be reviewed for compliance,” he said.
He said curriculum teams for adoption of music and English/language arts have been meeting and are working to find the best materials that will fit the needs of the students and teachers.
“We also had selected staff participate in Right Response training, the district’s behavior prevention, de-escalation and physical safety program,” he added.
