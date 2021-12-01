KOOSKIA — “From what I’m hearing, people are saying to leave the position vacant for 90 days,” trustee Casey Smith, Clearwater, Zone 2, said at the Nov. 15 meeting of the board of Mountain View School District 244, held at Clearwater Valley Junior Senior High School.
Smith was referring to the board seat left vacated by the October resignation of Zone 4 representative Pam Reidlen of Kooskia. Reidlen stepped down citing health and stressor reasons.
According to Idaho Code 33-504, the board has 30 days from the time of formal resignation to declare a vacancy. If after 90 days from that declaration the board is unable to appoint a trustee from the zone vacated, they may choose to appoint a person at-large from within school district boundaries (any zone). If a new trustee is not appointed within 120 days from the declaration of vacancy, an appointment would fall on the Idaho County Commissioners. Two years remain on Reidlen’s term. Idaho Code does not specifically address purposely waiting to make an appointment.
“I hope you will consider waiting the 90 days to choose a trustee,” B. Edwards, Grangeville, spoke up during public comment session. Edwards was recently elected to the board, beating out Zone 3 incumbent and board chair Rebecca Warden, Grangeville. Edwards will take her seat in January 2022.
Patron Mary Ann Blees, Clearwater, echoed the sentiment.
“I also feel you should wait,” she said. “I don’t feel it’s fair to choose somebody now. In the past, there had been animosity against a [current] board member and I think you should wait until the full new board, who will be the ones working with the new appointee, can choose.”
Larry Dunn of White Bird will also join the board in January. He was elected over appointed incumbent Katie Matthews, Zone 5.
The issue was not on the agenda and was not discussed further at the meeting.
