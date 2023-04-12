KOOSKIA — “It’s no secret, I’m in favor of this from all I’ve seen,” Mountain View School District 244 vice chair Larry Dunn said at the March 27 meeting at Clearwater Valley High School.
Dunn spoke out on the K-5 English language and arts curriculum recommended to the board by curriculum director Kim Fales. This came following the formation and meeting of a committee of seven who reviewed and discussed the potential new material. The committee consisted of staff Audrey Wasem, Jessica Robinson and Amanda Bush, as well as Clearwater Valley Elementary School parent Karen Syron, Grangeville Elementary Middle School parents Andrew Lane and Kristie Huntsman, and patrons Andrea Solberg and Patricia Kenyon.
Dunn explained that he had done research to familiarize himself with the curriculum process.
“I feel much more confident now and am glad we are returning to a phonics-based system,” he stated.
Superintendent Steve Higgins said the current cost projection for the CKLA Amplify English Language Arts program is about $300,000, depending on what supplemental material is purchased with the curriculum.
“It is a big chunk of change. It’s a matter of trust – I am trusting in your staff and the feedback we’ve received,” Dunn said, asking how long the material would be good for. “How much bang for our buck?”
Higgins stated it’s about six years for the reading and language arts material, adding high school biology and math may last 20 years.
Dunn also questioned how the assessment tools within the curriculum would be utilized.
“One of the most exciting parts about the curriculum is it provides a really strong assessment piece, which we have not had at our school for a very long time,” stated GEMS teacher Jessica Robinson, who served on the committee. Robinson was recently hired as the GEMS principal for 2023-24.
She explained what has happened in the past is student deficiencies can go unseen “for too long and then we have a very high percentage of students in intervention. Our goal is to reduce that amount and we need to be able to see every component to assess that student.” The assessments are online, she said, so administrators will also be able to look at individual students, whole classes and how teachers are working in collaboration to address student needs.
“It also allows us to look at dyslexia a little bit closer, since our state is asking us to do this,” she said, adding the program is phonics-based, “but it’s more than that — it’s all about how students learn.”
Board chair Melisa Kaschmitter reiterated that ESSER (Elementary and Secondary Emergency Relief funds during the COVID-19 pandemic) funds would pay for the curriculum.
“That’s the point of these funds, to address learning loss,” she said. “This is exactly what the funds are for.”
Trustee B Edwards thanked Dunn for his interest in the curriculum process and for the work he went through to understand and see the need fully.
“I really appreciate your work,” she said.
The board voted unanimously to approve the curriculum recommendation.
