KOOSKIA — “It’s no secret, I’m in favor of this from all I’ve seen,” Mountain View School District 244 vice chair Larry Dunn said at the March 27 meeting at Clearwater Valley High School.

Dunn spoke out on the K-5 English language and arts curriculum recommended to the board by curriculum director Kim Fales. This came following the formation and meeting of a committee of seven who reviewed and discussed the potential new material. The committee consisted of staff Audrey Wasem, Jessica Robinson and Amanda Bush, as well as Clearwater Valley Elementary School parent Karen Syron, Grangeville Elementary Middle School parents Andrew Lane and Kristie Huntsman, and patrons Andrea Solberg and Patricia Kenyon.

