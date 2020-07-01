GRANGEVILLE – In a special board meeting held mostly in executive session last Wednesday, June 24, Mountain View School District 244 outlined some of the ways that budget shortfalls will be handled for 2020-21.
The district’s $3.9 million levy failed in May, leaving a nearly $4 million deficit. The district declared a financial emergency June 15.
Following an hour behind closed doors, chair Rebecca Warden announced how the board intends to deal with the financial shortages.
This includes reduction of instructional supplies, materials, at-will positions and extracurricular activities. In addition, the district will be negotiating health benefits, personal days and more with the teachers’ union. Administrators and non-certified staff will be asked to take furlough days, as well. All 2020-21 maintenance and other projects that can be deferred will be.
“We will be leaving $2.5 million in the forest fund reserve to cover 60 days of operating expenses,” as well as match the required portion of the Student Occupied Building Fund, Warden said.
She added many of the cuts will be put on the building principals once they are given a percentage or dollar amount to decrease by.
“The board won’t be overseeing the specific items, but principals can work with the superintendent and business manager,” Warden said.
In discussion on re-running the levy this summer, Warden advised against it.
“It is my recommendation we do not re-run the levy now, but decide later if we want to run a levy in November,” she said.
Warden asked for comments (the gathering was via Zoom for the public) and hearing none, closed the meeting. The next regular school board meeting is set for July 20.
Negotiation meetings have been scheduled for July 8, 15, 22 and 29.
