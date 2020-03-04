KOOSKIA – “What are the drawbacks to a two-year levy?” Mountain View School District 244 vice chair Brad Lutz questioned acting superintendent Woody Woodford.
Woodford had explained, at the Feb. 24 board meeting in Kooskia, that a two-year levy would provide some financial stability for the district.
“Well, a drawback is always that wild card – the state legislature,” Woodford answered. “We don’t know what funds they will provide.”
However, he said, if the board does due diligence with their budget and levy request, he said he feels that a two-year plan can also offer some breathing room for the superintendent, administrators and teachers to plan for the coming years.
“What if the legislature designates less money?” Lutz continued.
“That can be a challenge, but we do know state support has been coming in at a fairly level rate for the past few years,” Woodford answered.
Discussion ensued on an online levy survey that will go out to all patrons prior to final levy and budget planning.
Woodford said a question could be, “Would you support a higher levy amount?”
“I think that’s a pretty broad question that requires some sort of qualifier,” offered trustee Pam Reidlen.
Lutz said the survey would need structuring, and chair Rebecca Warden suggested a comment space.
The board will provide input on the survey questions.
In other news, the board voted 4-1 to officially offer Vinnie Martinez a teaching contract for the 2020-21 school year. Trustee Casey Smith was the lone no vote.
Woodford told the board, “We’re officially out of the school business in Powell.”
The Powell portable building has reverted back to the USFS, and the district has been released from any cleanup associated with the building.
The board voted unanimously to allow Freedom Northwest Credit Union to use the Clearwater Valley High School grounds for its Fourth of July community event.
“They do a great job and I’d like to see it continue,” Smith said.
Discussion also took place when Woodford asked that administrators be rehired for the 2020-21 school year. Administrators are not part of the regular school negotiating sessions that teachers go through.
“It seems unfair [to hire these positions right now] if we’re holding teachers accountable,” until after receiving student testing data, Lutz said. “Shouldn’t administrators be held to similar standards?”
Smith said he had asked Warden for an executive session to discuss this, but it did not appear on the agenda.
“We are responsible for hiring one employee – the superintendent,” Warden said. “He is responsible for all other employees.”
She said the board gives the superintendent a vote of confidence that he can perform his duties.
“I feel like there should be a mechanism … to discuss this,” Lutz said.
“There is – I told Casey to talk directly to Mr. Woodford. He [Smith] cannot bias us by talking to us about issues he has with administrators,” Warden answered.
“We were able to talk about them in years past,” Smith said.
“That doesn’t mean the way we were doing it was right,” Warden said. She added she would ask the Idaho State School Board (ISBA) representative to talk about this when board training is offered later in the year.
Warden, Kaschmitter and Reidlen voted yes on rehiring the administrators. Lutz and Smith voted no.
Central Idaho Education Association President and CVHS teacher Char McKinney, in the public session of the meeting, urged the board to consider interest-based bargaining for the 2020-21 school year.
“I would be willing to make a presentation on this at the next meeting,” she offered.
Interest based bargaining is a negotiation strategy in which parties collaborate to find a "win-win" solution to their dispute. This strategy focuses on developing mutually beneficial agreements based on the interests of the disputants.
Woodford said there were 10 superintendent candidates as of the closing date. Vetting, researching and reference checking will begin prior to interviews.
