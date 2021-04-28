GRANGEVILLE — Late school board trustee Brad Lutz was honored April 19 by his fellow trustees and Mountain View School District 244 Superintendent Todd Fiske.
Lutz died unexpectedly in early March while visiting family in Utah.
Fiske took a moment to read from Mitch Albom’s “Tuesdays with Morrie.”
“Have I told you about the tension of opposites? he says. The tension of opposites? Life is a series of pulls back and forth: You want to do one thing, but you are bound to do something else. Something hurt you, yet you know it shouldn’t. You take certain things for granted, even when you know you should never take anything for granted.
A tension of opposites. like a pull on a rubber band. And most of us live somewhere in the middle. Sounds like a wrestling match, I say.
A wrestling match. He laughs. Yes, you could describe it that way,
So which side wins, I ask?
Which side wins? He smiles at me, the crinkled eyes, the crooked teeth.
Love wins. Love always wins.”
Fiske and the trustees presented Brad’s wife, Genny, and daughter, Zoe, a senior at Grangeville High School, with flowers, and Fiske hanged a plaque with Brad’s photo, commemorating his service, in the board room.
“Just where he’d want to be — in the board room every single day,” Fiske joked.
“I want to thank everyone for their care and thoughtfulness,” Genny said.
“Brad brought a lot of insight to this board,” Fiske said.
All trustees expressed they will miss Lutz and his contributions to the board.
At the same meeting, Katie Matthews was appointed to fill the remainder of Lutz’s term as zone 5 trustee.
