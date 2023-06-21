KOOSKIA — The Mountain View School District 244 board of trustees voted unanimously at their June 15 meeting at Clearwater Valley High School to move ahead with discussions on district deconsolidation.
Superintendent Steve Higgins brought survey results to the meeting.
“We had 706 respondents, with 82% in favor of deconsolidation and 18% against,” he said. The survey showed that of Elk City respondents, 41% said they would like to stay with Grangeville, while 59% would like to be placed with Kooskia.
He acknowledged there is a margin of error with the online survey conducted earlier this month, but “I still feel it warrants board consideration,” he stated.
His recommendation was to move forward in the process by drawing boundaries and having public hearings to get a feel for what people would like to see.
“Starting the process doesn’t mean you have to do it, but it will give you a chance to hear from the public and at least talk with people face-to-face,” he said.
A deconsolidation plan would first have to be approved by the Idaho State Board of Education, then would move to a vote of the patrons within MVSD 244.
