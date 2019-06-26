GRANGEVILLE – After more than a hour of discussion and questions from an audience of 100-plus patrons, Mountain View School District 244’s board of trustees voted to pass a $12,613,027 budget at the June 17 public hearing meeting.
“Units are down, so salary-based apportionment [from the state] is down,” explained business manager Becky Hogg. Although individual teacher salaries may be up in some cases, the number of positions allotted to the district is down.
The $3,090,048 levy that passed by nearly 53 percent in May makes up about 24 percent of the budget, Hogg said.
Group health benefits for employees were at about $2 million last school year, and the draft budget was set to pay for only the employee premium and leave each employee to pay their own dependent premiums. The current insurance pays for 100 percent for employees and 70 percent for dependents. Insurance participants are comprised of 42 percent employees and 58 percent their dependents.
$436,422, an increase of $25,000 from the previous year, was budgeted for extracurricular activities. $100,000 was added to the legal services category to make the total $150,095.
“I’m really concerned about the insurance,” Central Idaho Education Association president Char McKinney spoke out. She said she knew a paraprofessional who would actually owe money to the district each month if the draft plan with dependent premiums paid 100 percent by the employee passes. “I’m afraid we will lose people we cannot replace. This is a huge cut with no warning.”
McKinney said she did not feel this was fiscally responsible and urged the board to wait for negotiations to approach this subject.
Teacher Bernadette Edwards asked if a district HVAC project could be phased in for several years and that money used to offset the potential insurance and cuts.
Patron John Silveria implored the district to sue the state to properly fund education as per the constitution states.
“I agree,” stated trustee Mike Dominguez. “I told this to Crabtree, I told Giddings, and I’d tell it to Shepherd if he’d answer his phone.”
Patron Kim Wolfrum questioned the number of students in the district and also asked why warning of the specific cuts was not given prior to the levy.
“It is against the law for us to say specifically what cuts we could make if the levy didn’t pass, during levy time,” trustee Rebecca Warden said.
“We have a budget shortfall; what would you have us do?” asked trustee Brad Lutz.
“Strategize!” Edwards answered. “It’s 2019 – be resourceful. Do we need $150,000 for curriculum? A lot of what I use is free on-line.”
“Well, we don’t want this meeting to go too long,” board chair Lot Smith interjected.
“It can go as long as it needs to,” Wolfrum stated.
“We need to sit down and talk,” teacher Joe Tosten said. “We cannot make a better investment than public education. It’s a lot cheaper than prison.”
“[With this proposed draft budget] Shouldn’t we be preparing for even less students?” asked Clearwater Valley High School ASB vice president Martha Smith. “Isn’t this just going to make things a lot worse in the district?”
“I was shocked we passed a $3 million levy – I know that was because of the teachers’ lobbying,” Dominguez said. “I do have a problem with 100 percent of family benefits being placed, especially, on the backs of the non-certified employees. I want to push that we budget for a cut, but not the whole amount.”
“You’re the one who requested it!” Lot Smith told Dominquez.
“Holy smokes, I did, didn’t I?” Dominguez shook his head. “Well, I think we should subsidize a percentage of the cut.”
Hogg explained that in making the budget, she was asked to not use Forest Service funds and to “live within our means,” and work within the board directive to make changes that would least impact students.
Still, Dominguez made the motion for the district to pay 40 percent of the dependent benefits (a 30 percent cut) and transfer the difference from Forest Service funds.
“I was advised not to use those funds for this and superintendent Scheibe was berated for suggesting this,” Hogg shook her head.
The board voted “yes” on Dominguez’s motion and the budget, which was $612,000 down from the 2018-19 school year, passed.
After executive session, the board also voted in favor of a number of cuts including the following:
To RIF (reduction in force) one employee. Scheibe had announced seven FTEs needed to be cut. Due to attrition and retirements, this became one employee (one person) as well as the following: the district librarian and Clearwater Valley Elementary School counselor will not be replaced; elimination of elementary physical education throughout the district and .67 high school P.E.; a position moved to another funding source; and the elimination of one (unnamed) shared position.
Although it was not stated what one employee would lose his or her job, Katrena Hauger is the only P.E. teacher at GEMS.
The 2019-20 school budget is available at the district office or on-line at www.sd244.org.
