GRANGEVILLE — At a short special meeting June 9, the Mountain View School District 244 board voted 3-1 to approve an edited budget for the 2022-23 school year, as well as an amended budget for 2021-22.
Trustee Laci Myers was absent and trustee Casey Smith voted no. Trustees Melisa Kaschmitter and B Edwards, as well as chair Larry Dunn, all voted yes.
Following the meeting, the Free Press questioned Smith as to why he voted no, as no discussion from him was offered during the brief meeting.
“I am not convinced the four-day week is going to save money,” Smith said. “Our chairman [Larry Dunn] had said he would not vote yes on the four-day week unless it saved 20%. I just cannot see that happening.”
During the meeting, Kaschmitter went over some changes from the draft budget at the previous meeting, including not including a change to the state insurance plan.
“This was eliminated for now,” she said. At the previous meeting, it was explained this cost would be prohibitive for the district at this time.
In addition, eight teacher positions not paid for by the state apportionment will be paid using forest funds (Secure Rural School) reserves.
“If we dropped these positions, we would end up losing money,” explained Kaschmitter, as the teacher enrollment would go down so the overall state apportionment would also go down. The board also decided against using COVID dollars to pay for the positions for the same reasons. As the district is spread out over a large area, extra positions are often required to allow enough educators for each school and student population.
COVID dollars can be used for other areas, as intended, Kaschmitter said, to address learning loss in areas such as technology needs or direct student assistance.
The entire budget is available at the district office or by going to www.sd244.org.
In other news, the board voted unanimously to accept new hires and nonreturning personnel. This included new hires Carly Behler as business manager/comptroller; Josiah Heath as district assistant technology director; Charity Ruhnke as district accounts payable/administrative assistant (Ruhnke has served as Grangeville High School secretary prior to applying for this position); Jennifer Heitman as a math teacher at Grangeville Elementary Middle School (GEMS): Cindy Godfrey as a GEMS kindergarten teacher; Michael Carlile as a Clearwater Valley High School (CVHS) history teacher; and Bruce Nuxoll as a CVHS math teacher. In addition, Joy Schmidt was hired as a CVHS Title 1 paraprofessional; Teresa Nummi as a CVHS paraprofessional; and Rachael Walter as a substitute custodian in Grangeville. Lee Slichter will replace Adam Uptmor in the GEMS principal position. Nonreturning people include Grangeville music teacher Danica Schmidt; GEMS special education teacher Margaret Robinson; special education aide Lark Hall; and Title 1 paraprofessional Shirley O’Connor.
