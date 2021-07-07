GRANGEVILLE — Nearly 40 people filled the Mountain View School District 244 district office meeting room Monday, June 21, for the annual budget hearing and monthly board meeting.
Prior to presenting a revised 2020-21 and a proposed 2021-22 budget, business manager Becky Hogg took the opportunity to respond to recent letters to the editor and paid advertisements in local newspapers from trustee Casey Smith of Clearwater.
Hogg addressed Smith, saying he needed to get his facts straight and have her permission prior to quoting her in print. She let the board and audience know she has more than 30 years’ experience and knows the Idaho education funding model well and takes her job seriously.
Discussion ensued on the definition of payroll taxes versus trailing benefits, as well as Smith’s accusation Hogg “sat on” or “misplaced” funds.
Hogg explained through documentation the performance award of $397,536 on Oct. 5, 2020, was to be expended no later than Dec. 20, 2020, and told Smith funds were never misplaced — they were simply carryover funds from the previous year.
“Why is this an attack on me tonight?” Smith asked, saying he quoted what Hogg had been quoted as saying in a newspaper article.
“I am clarifying budget issues,” she said. “It’s not my job to report everything to the newspaper I’ve already reported to you,” here in this venue, Hogg answered.
Smith also said Hogg stated in a previous meeting the district could not sustain the “rampant” overtime.
“We did not have an overtime discussion unless it was about an employee during executive session, and that’s all I’m going to say about that,” Hogg stated.
Smith was admonished by board chair Rebecca Warden for speaking out of turn and was told he could speak when Hogg was finished with her report.
Hogg went through the 2021-22 budget of $12.7 million, which included information on salary and benefits, health and life insurance, COVID funds, transportation, food service, Secure Rural Schools funds and more.
Of the entire budget, about 30 percent is local control, while the remainder is state and federally earmarked. The 136-page report is available at the district office.
