GRANGEVILLE – Mountain View School District (MVSD) 244’s board of trustees voted unanimously Monday night, June 15, to declare a financial state of emergency for the district.
This decision came on the heels of a recent $3.9 million levy failure. This was the first time the district has had a levy fail since 2007, when the newly formed district (formerly Grangeville Joint School District 242) tried for a $2.25 million levy that April. They re-ran the levy for $1.5 million in May and it narrowly passed.
At a special hearing June 11, Grangeville Elementary Middle School teacher Jessica Robinson questioned how a financial emergency would benefit the district.
“I want to know how that option will help?’ she asked.
Clearwater Valley High School teacher and Central Idaho Education Association President, Char McKinney, advocated against declaring the emergency.
“I think it’s a bad idea. There are other options and I feel this one will not be to our benefit,” she said. “We’ve worked hard the past few years to improve – and we have. In attendance and test scores, and more. It would take multiple years to recover from this.”
Idaho statute 33-522 allows a school district to declare a financial emergency based on a check list of facts. It is intended to give schools more flexibility to renegotiate contracts with employees.
