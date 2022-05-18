KOOSKIA — Following no action at a May 12 special board meeting, Mountain View School District 244 will proceed with the four-day school week.
The four-day week is still on despite two separate motions by trustee Melisa Kaschmitter to remain on the five-day schedule.
Kaschmitter referenced a 2005 four-day school week study by a team in the district in which little cost savings were expected.
“I’m not for or against it,” she said, but moved that a task force be formed to assess better the potential savings and the process to enact a four-day week.
In March, the board voted 3-2 to try the four-day week during a two-year probationary period for 2022-23 and 2023-24. Trustees Kaschmitter and Casey Smith voted no. This decision came on the heels of a failed $1.7 million levy.
“My request for this [May 12 special] meeting was not about a revote on the four-day school week,” Smith read in a statement. “My concern is a very hasty and poor thought-out vote took place with no path forward.”
Smith noted concerns there will not be any good cost savings, worry for the noncertified hourly employees losing 20% of their income, and reduction in educational instruction.
“I will not [make a] motion or second a revote. Those who did this can fix it,” he ended.
“Do you have any research for cost savings within a five-day week?” Edwards questioned Smith?
“That’s not my job [to research that],” Smith replied to a collective gasp and raised voices in the gallery of more than 75 audience members.
Chair Larry Dunn called for order and voiced how he feels that unless the district is willing to make necessary cuts — including a complete shutdown of the district one extra day per week — no cost savings will be recognized.
“You know that trick with the plates spinning on the sticks? That’s how I feel right now, and the plates are starting to drop,” Dunn said. “The definition of insanity is doing the same thing and expecting different results. We have to do something different.”
Trustee Laci Myers said she had collected data on Clearwater Valley Junior-Senior High School absences.
“Just for this school, there were 591 staff absences for the year, with 111 of them on Fridays,” she said. She reported on April 15, 73 of 224 students were absent. “That’s a lot of absences,” adding maybe a four-day week could help solve some of the absence and substitute problems.
Edwards gave another [she has previously presented four-day week data] short presentation that listed potential savings, with a conservative estimate of around $300,000.
Although the board called the meeting to receive additional public input, attendees were allowed only three minutes per person if they signed up. Chair Dunn said this was following open meeting law. It should be noted that Idaho Open Meeting Law does not require the acceptance of public comment; however, it also does not state a discussion with concerned patrons cannot be held if the board calls the meeting to discuss a specific issue. In past years, the board has held public meetings where attendees were allowed to ask and have their questions answered.
Of the 15 people who spoke during the public input session, one voiced concerns against the four-day week.
Comments from the public included the following:
∙Shalene Harris: “I encourage the board to stand by its decision for a two-year trial period on the four-day week and implement a plan to move forward.” She said she and another individual spoke to families in Grangeville, Harpster, Stites and Kooskia and obtained 197 signatures in favor of the four-day week.
∙Stacy Stone: “I grew up in a small community with a four-day week, and everyone loved it. Will it be difficult for some families? Yes, but public school was never meant to be a babysitter. I hate the negativity … what can I do to help us move on?”
∙Tammy Nail: “I helped get the signatures [mentioned above] and was disappointed to find some people would not sign out of fear of the board and what might come of it.”
∙Brittny Mundt: “I’m disappointed we had to come here to remind you that you already made a decision. Be honorable. Change is hard, but it’s needed; we’ve hit rock bottom … stick with your plan. We can do great things moving forward.”
∙Devon Barker: “We have changing demographics. I have taught for 25 years, and the number of students who come to school five days a week is decreasing. Jobs are not traditional anymore. To enhance learning, we need to adapt to this change. Stand by your vote. Many people have made decisions based on your vote, and they cannot revote.”
∙Valary Pfefferkorn: “You made a choice and voted for it. There could be legal ramifications if you take back that vote, but more importantly, is the impact on our students. If we don’t have a calendar like Maureen [Burney, food services director] asked for, there will be no summer food program. This would be detrimental to our students who rely on this. Move forward and get a calendar complete.”
∙Renita Lee: “With the CPI [consumer price index] and inflation rate, MVSD is not just $1.7 million [the failed levy amount] short, but more like $2.4 million right now. You have already gutted dependent insurance … you have to start looking at small things. Make the necessary changes, and people will adjust.”
∙Carla Astle: “It baffles me that there is so much indecisiveness amid a crisis. This is not a time to be passive.” Astle said she was recruited by another school district within driving distance that included dependent insurance. Though it was tempting, when she heard about the four-day week, she decided to stay with her Grangeville Elementary Middle School music job, “which I love. You made a decision, so let’s give it a try. I long for the days of peace, stability and respect. Peacemakers bring solutions … set aside your personal agendas.”
