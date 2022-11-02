GRANGEVILLE — It was a clean audit report for the 2021-22 Fiscal Year for Mountain View School District 244.
“Our unmodified opinion is the financial information is accurate, and the board can rely on this for their decision-making,” CPA Dan Coleman of Quest told the board at the Oct. 20 meeting.
Coleman added that the audit received the best, or highest, opinion Quest can give.
Regarding previous accusations of misconduct or improper bookkeeping by past district office administration, chair Larry Dunn said, “I’m very glad to hear this after all the wailing and gnashing of teeth.”
Coleman reported the audit “went very well,” with a large checklist of items to look over.
“Everything checked out fine,” Coleman stated.
He said the biggest change in finances from the previous year were the COVID funds.
“This is a big role to take on, the management of these funds,” Coleman said, giving kudos to comptroller Carly Behler for her dedication in doing so.
He said he would like to see the district spend these funds within the next year, in part to close out some of the COVID funds accounts.
Superintendent Steve Higgins explained these are being used as they fit into what the district needs and within any stipulation they can be used for.
“We don’t want to just burn it,” he said. “When we use them, it will be for things we need.”
Behler said funds are to combat learning loss experienced during the pandemic, but also to support the schools as needed.
Coleman did reiterate what former district CPA firm Presnell Gage did, in they would like to see the district have at least three months’ worth of operating expenses on hand at all times.
“That’s about $1.65 million for you, just to get by,” in the midst of an emergency to be able to pay the bills, Coleman said. Most of the bills would be in personnel.
He said the number one issue within the finances is for MVSD to address the loss of money in the general fund. Losses have accumulated as levies have failed and forest funds deplete.
One area Coleman suggested for an extra layer of internal control is to have bank statement reviewed once a month by someone other than the comptroller.
“We’re suggesting this with all the schools we audit. A different set of eyes can help catch mistakes as well as spot outside thefts or scams, just somebody tapping into your account,” he said.
The full audit report is available at the district office.
