Larry Dunn, Carly Behler and Steve Higgins photo

(L-R) MVSD chair Larry Dunn, comptroller Carly Behler and superintendent Steve Higgins are pictured at the Oct. 20 board meeting.

 Free Press / David Rauzi

GRANGEVILLE — It was a clean audit report for the 2021-22 Fiscal Year for Mountain View School District 244.

“Our unmodified opinion is the financial information is accurate, and the board can rely on this for their decision-making,” CPA Dan Coleman of Quest told the board at the Oct. 20 meeting.

