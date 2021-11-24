KOOSKIA — Mountain View School District 244 received a clean audit report for fiscal year ending June 30, 2021, Monday night, Nov. 15, during its regular board meeting held at Kooskia’s Clearwater Valley Junior Senior High School.
“It’s a very positive report,” said CPA Tom Luper of Presnell Gage, LLC.
The total cost of district operations amounted to $13,579,540 (excluding PERSI actuarial charges) for the year ended June 30, 2021, of which $2,967,068 was generated from operating grants and contributions, and $237,139 from charges for services. General revenues amounted to $9,055,879.
The district has outstanding liabilities of $5,942,046, of which $1,109,149 are for salaries and benefits to be paid in July and August and $4,612,000 is for the actuarial liability due to PERSI. Approximately 64 percent of 2021 governmental fund revenue was provided by the State of Idaho Foundation Program, which is based upon student enrollment and attendance.
Total district enrollment is currently at 1,152, while in 2012 it was at 1,166. It was 2018 that saw the 10-year high at 1,305.
MVSD received $934,245 in Forest Reserve funds during 2021, a decrease of $61,964, or 6.2 percent, from $996,209 in 2020, and a decrease of $201,653, or 17.8 percent, from $1,135,898 in 2019. Federal Forest Reserve fund carryover at June 30, 2021, was $4,682,836.
The Child Nutrition (school lunch fund) reflected positive net operations of $74,344 in 2021 and positive net operations of $56,879 in 2020. The Child Nutrition fund carryover at June 30, 2021, was $131,400. This takes into account COVID-19 funds granted to assist with feeding students during pandemic years.
In the School Plant Facility Reserve, the district expended $0 in 2021 and $119,238 in 2020. The fund has a carryover balance of $563,746 available for future use.
Luper explained the state revenues available for 2021-22 district operation continue to fund only a portion of the total cost with the balance made up by the use of Federal Forest Reserve Funds.
“Many 2021-22 General Fund budgeted expenditures were eliminated; some of these program costs were then restored by using the Governor’s Coronavirus Relief Funds or various federal COVID-19 related funding sources designed to offset any unbudgeted expenditures associated with keeping students, staff, and patrons as safe as possible during the pandemic, to keep schools open, and to retain as many staff and jobs as needed,” the report read.
Luper reiterated what the firm has said in years past regarding the district not having an extra safeguard in accounting practices as far as an additional person aside from the business manager involved in the daily financial transactions; however, he also said “that is not feasible in a small school district.”
“We have not recommended any changes,” he added.
“The audit is meant to confirm to the trustees what they have already seen about the district finances is accurate,” he added. “That is the case for 2021.”
The full 67-page financial audit report is available through the district office and will be posted on its web site as soon as possible: www.sd244.org.
