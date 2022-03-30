GRANGEVILLE — Mountain View School District 244 was dealt several new blows last week when word came of the resignations of three district office personnel.
Business manager Becky Hogg, director of special education, federal programs and curriculum Cody Weddle, and human resources/payroll employee Becci Gehring all tendered resignations.
Hogg has worked for the district for 35 years, while Weddle has been in the job for 20 years and Gehring for 22 years.
The news came on the heels of a failed $1.7 million levy on March 8 and the resignation of superintendent Todd Fiske and Grangeville Elementary School Principal Adam Uptmor, as well as that of Michael Stevens, technology coordinator. District office administrative assistant Chandra Eimers is set to retire this year, as well.
The school district has experienced criticism during the past two years, especially for its inability to explain what a levy will pay. In addition, Hogg has been scrutinized for not providing easy-to-read and clear financial documents. She has explained at past board meetings that school funding is complex, and many salaries or programs may be financed through several different coffers, including local, state, federal and special monies.
MVSD has seen many staff members — including administrators, teachers and paraprofessionals — leave the district within the past two years. Upwards of 35 employees have chosen to leave the district within this time period.
“There have been a lot of negative swipes at Becky [Hogg] and the district surrounding a forensic audit, money stealing,” Fiske shook his head at the March 21 board meeting, prior to the announcement of Hogg resigning. “It’s pretty sad to have a lady who has been here for 35 years, and this is what she’ll shoulder — there’s no way around that.”
He told the board he had touched bases with the accounting/CPA firm Presnell-Gage, who has completed the district’s annual audits for the past 30 years.
“They said they can provide a midyear audit, and effectively check fund balances,” he said. “Maybe that would appease some of the questions,” board members have received.
Fiske went on to present several scenarios of what the district could do to make up for the failed levy.
“These are in no particular order and are estimates, at best,” he said.
Fiske said the first scenario was to “do nothing.”
“You use the cash flow and cover the whole loss,” he shrugged.
He then went into several situations where cuts could occur, including the following:
∙Cut all extracurricular activities (savings of $375,000). About 925 kids in the district of 1,300 kids participate in extracurriculars. Students currently pay $92 per activity/sport (high school); $69 (junior high); and $41 (elementary intramural). Cost to the district is approximately $479 per student.
∙Freeze salaries (savings of $310,000).
∙Furloughs of one week (five days) per employee. ($250,000).
∙Staff reduction. Seven certified ($350,000) and seven classified ($210,000).
∙Eliminate current curriculum adoption ($300,000 in a two-year period).
∙Program operation and maintenance reduction ($144,000).
∙Overbudget from previous year, supplies, etc. ($150,000).
Fiske mentioned kindergarten reduction to half-day only would not currently offer any cost savings and also mentioned class sizes.
“The board has to decide with a new superintendent what it is you want. If the board is going to say, ‘We are done with levies,’ — and that has been the mantra of some of this board — you really need to decide where you’re moving and how you’ll get there.”
No decisions on cuts were made. A special board meeting was called for March 28, some of which was reported on for this paper. The next board work session is set for Thursday, April 7, 5:30-7 p.m., at the Grangeville High School library, and the next regular board meeting is scheduled for Monday, April 18, at the Clearwater Valley Elementary School library, 5:30 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.