Patrons gave a resounding “No” to Mountain View School District 244’s $1.7 million levy vote Tuesday, March 8.
Saying no were 60.09% of those who voted, 1,753 votes, to 39.95% yes, 1,166 votes.
All results are unofficial until canvassed by the Idaho County Commissioners at their Tuesday, March 15, meeting.
The controversial levy pitted the district’s patrons against one another as both sides of the voting public placed ads, signs and brochures in support of or against the levy throughout the past few weeks.
MVSD will hold a board work session at the district office Thursday, March 10, 5:30 p.m.
In other news, Idaho State Superintendent of Public Education candidate Debbie Critchfield will be at Grangeville Elementary Middle School Thursday, March 10. She will speak to teachers and staff at 3:30 p.m., and to the community at 4:30 p.m., in the library.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.