Patrons gave a resounding “No” to Mountain View School District 244’s $1.7 million levy vote Tuesday, March 8.

Saying no were 60.09% of those who voted, 1,753 votes, to 39.95% yes, 1,166 votes.

All results are unofficial until canvassed by the Idaho County Commissioners at their Tuesday, March 15, meeting.

The controversial levy pitted the district’s patrons against one another as both sides of the voting public placed ads, signs and brochures in support of or against the levy throughout the past few weeks.

MVSD will hold a board work session at the district office Thursday, March 10, 5:30 p.m.

In other news, Idaho State Superintendent of Public Education candidate Debbie Critchfield will be at Grangeville Elementary Middle School Thursday, March 10. She will speak to teachers and staff at 3:30 p.m., and to the community at 4:30 p.m., in the library.

