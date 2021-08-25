KOOSKIA — “We have the ‘help wanted’ signs out — it’s hard to know what to do,” Mountain View School District 244 Superintendent Todd Fiske said at the Aug. 16 board of trustees meeting.
Fiske was lamenting the lack of applicants for jobs the district is advertising.
“We have had zero applicants in many areas,” he shrugged. He said it seems every business across America is hiring and having trouble finding employees. “I can tell you we aren’t much different than most board rooms in rural Idaho right now.”
Fiske said there is a shortage of bus drivers, as well.
“We offered to pay for the classes, the CDL license and all — and did not get one person to sign up,” he sighed. “This could really impact our extracurricular activities in that there just may not be any available drivers.”
The board voted unanimously to declare that “an area of need exists in MVSD for teaching assignments for the 2021 school year” and to allow for alternative authorization for a variety of positions. This means that those hired for the open spots may not currently have the necessary qualifications.
“But this allows them up to three years to complete their degrees and certifications,” explained board chair Rebecca Warden.
These positions are currently listed as special education K-8 (two positions); P.E./health 6-12 (two); elementary – all subjects K-8 (six); counselor (one); natural science 6-12 (one).
In other news, Fiske said protocol for COVID-19 in the coming year has been placed on-line and will also be sent to parents via school principals.
“Right now, there is no mask mandate, but we will support the choice to wear a mask, and we encourage people to obtain their vaccinations, though it is not a requirement,” he said.
A couple who recently moved to the area from Oregon questioned the board on how or if they would require masks or encourage vaccinations. They expressed concerns that a school board would encourage an unproven vaccine — or any vaccine for that matter — for something with such a high recovery rate is “irresponsible.”
They were also concerned with the possibility of virus tracing and who it is reported to; Fiske reassured them the district’s “tracing” is simply letting parents know of possible exposures.
“Basically, we’re telling people, if they see signs or symptoms or if their child doesn’t feel well, just please keep them home,” he said.
