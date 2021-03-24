GRANGEVILLE — “It was definitely a shock to the heart for all of us, and caught us completely off guard,” Mountain View School District 244 Superintendent Todd Fiske said at the March 15 board meeting. Fiske and board members spoke about the unexpected March 6 death of trustee Brad Lutz. “There are no words to adequately express the impacts and ripple effects throughout the community,” Fiske added. “I know a lot of arms will be wrapped around the Lutz family.” Lutz, 57, of Grangeville, died in his sleep while visiting family in Utah.
He was appointed to the MVSD school board in 2017 for zone 5. Although he did not reside in zone 5, no one from that zone stepped up, so Lutz agreed to serve. Trustee Casey Smith, Clearwater, spoke fondly of Lutz and his family. He said Lutz’s wife, Genny, befriended his mother after his father died, and his oldest daughter, Addie, is a special friend and mentor to his young great-niece. “That’s just the kind of family the Lutzes are,” he said. “When Brad and I disagreed with decisions on this board — and we disagreed a lot,” Smith smiled, “I could count on a call on my cellphone before I got halfway to my car.” “Brad would say, ‘Brother Smith, are we OK?’” Smith relayed. “He was methodical and never jumped to conclusions. We may have disagreed, but I know he made the decisions he felt were best,” for the students and staff of MVSD. “I will miss him,” Smith said with emotion.
Trustee Pam Reidlen, Kooskia, said when she first met Lutz she felt he was rigid, but when she got to know him she began to see his subtle sense of humor. “He was thoughtful, and I feel he made terrific contributions [to this board] and is someone we could all try to emulate,” Reidlen stated. Trustee Melisa Kaschmitter, Grangeville, served on the board, as well as on the negotiations team, with Lutz. “He knew what was needed,” and spoke his convictions, she said. “He did this because he cared,” even if he did not like confrontation. Kaschmitter said the trustee position was not necessarily one Lutz desired, but he saw the need and stepped up to serve. “I will miss him and his sense of humor,” she said. Board chair Rebecca Warden, Grangeville, tearfully said she feels Lutz was the best board member with whom she had ever served. “He always came prepared. He did his homework and reading and was ready to ask questions,” she said. “He was a great man.”
As Lutz’s chair remained empty and white roses sat by his nameplate, the board declared vacancy for Zone 5. Lutz recently celebrated 25 years as an employee for the State of Idaho. At the time of his death, he was deputy warden at North Idaho Correctional Institution in Cottonwood. He also served as bishop of the Grangeville ward of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He is survived by his Grangeville family, wife, Genny, and children Harrison (Maggie), Addie, Kate and Zoe.
