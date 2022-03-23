GRANGEVILLE — “As we begin down this road to figuring out how we’re going to navigate the serious issues surrounding our apparent budget shortfall, I’d like to ask just one thing from everyone,” Mountain View School District board chairman Larry Dunn spoke up prior to the start of the March 10 workshop meeting.
“Please don’t get involved in or perpetuate the finger-pointing, name-calling, or repeating of rumors or information not proven to be factual or from a credible source,” he continued. “Please don’t let the demagogues, those clutching sour grapes and those inclined to see the glass as half empty define who we are.”
This came on the heels of the March 8 levy failure of $1.7 million. More than 125 people gathered in the Grangeville High School Library for the meeting.
“I know if we, and by we, I mean all of us in this community – parents and grandparents, business owners, district staff and teachers past and present, as well as students past and present, and everyone else out there — work together, and with us, to find solutions, in the short and long terms, we will find light at the end of this tunnel,” Dunn said.
“Having and expressing differences of opinion about important issues is an American tradition. What is also American tradition is when we’re in trouble we put our differences aside and pull together to find solutions,” he added. “I hope this meeting is the first step in doing just that, so that we can live up to the district’s commitment to provide educational excellence for all.”
The board opened up the position of superintendent and voted to utilize the ISBA (Idaho School Board Association) to assist with hiring, at a cost of $3,750. Superintendent Todd Fiske resigned last month and his last day will be June 30.
Board members also discussed several budgetary items as partial solutions for cuts, including a four-day school week, a graduated furlough system, extracurricular activities, bussing and excess buses within the district, all-day kindergarten and teachers/staff, as well as attrition and retirements.
“I was hopeful you would reveal a list of priorities for cuts so Becky [Hogg, business manager] and I can go forward and try to put numbers to that,” Fiske said.
“I think we’d like to hear from the administrators of the buildings,” trustee B Edwards said.
“The administrators would like to know the board’s priorities first,” Fiske answered. “Every person on our team is hurting and they need to know what your priorities are in moving forward.”
Edwards and trustee Casey Smith differed on their information on how much a four-day school week might save the district.
“I’ve been told it really doesn’t save anything,” Smith said, while Edwards estimated 3-5% in savings.
“I’m sure you’re feeling the optics of the levy failure and getting all sorts of suggestions,” Fiske added in. “There are people ready to board up certain buildings.”
“I’m going to address it because you’re all thinking it, right?” trustee Laci Myers asked the audience. “’Let’s get rid of CV and Elk City.’ Well, that’s not a grand idea. That doesn’t save any money.”
“If CVHS joined GHS, that wouldn’t save anything?” Edwards asked.
“It’s actually less money; we get more money for having two high schools within the district,” Fiske said. Hogg also briefly explained the funding formula for buildings and students.
“We looked at Elk City after the last levy failure, and it was not to our benefit financially to close it,” trustee Melisa Kaschmitter said.
Following the meeting, several patrons expressed frustration about what they perceived as a lack of preparedness by both the board and administrators to address the levy failure and potential cuts.
“And [trustee] B Edwards said she had a list of ideas on cuts and different ways to save money, but she was never allowed to talk that through,” one patron emphasized.
A regular meeting was held Monday, March 21, which will be reported on in next week’s paper.
