GRANGEVILLE — At a special board meeting held May 3, Mountain View School District 244 trustees made the decision to interview two prospective superintendent applicants.
Following a short open session and an hourlong executive session, trustees voted unanimously to interview Mr. Kim Spacek and Mr. Justin Barnes. In all, the board vetted six applications.
Although no information was given on the candidates, it was revealed that they both reside out of state. In addition, the Nezperce school district announced it had interviewed and invited Spacek to visit Nezperce that same day.
Idaho School Board Association (ISBA) Executive Director Misty Swanson was at the meeting to help navigate the process, as MVSD hired ISBA to assist with the superintendent search. After one year in the position, superintendent Steve Higgins resigned earlier this year.
This week, MVSD board chair Melisa Kaschmitter and vice-chair Larry Dunn will check the references of both semifinalists. They and the rest of the board will pose some follow-up questions to the candidates. Interviews are set for May 16.
Under Idaho law, the identities of the additional applicants not chosen as semifinalists or finalists do not have to be released to the public. The MVSD superintendent position has paid in the neighborhood of $100,000, depending upon experience.
