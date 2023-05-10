MVSD Logo

GRANGEVILLE — At a special board meeting held May 3, Mountain View School District 244 trustees made the decision to interview two prospective superintendent applicants.

Following a short open session and an hourlong executive session, trustees voted unanimously to interview Mr. Kim Spacek and Mr. Justin Barnes. In all, the board vetted six applications.

