GRANGEVILLE — Tension filled the Grangeville High School Library Thursday evening, May 6, as the board of trustees for Mountain View School District 244 went back and forth regarding a motion to open up the four-day week discussion.
Trustee Casey Smith moved to hold a special meeting to discuss everything pertaining to the four-day week.
“We voted and made our decision,” trustee B Edwards said, stating in Roberts Rules of Order there is an allowance for reconsideration through a motion but that it must be made in a timely manner, such as on the same day. “We’re into May now, and you tabling this just creates more uncertainty for everyone who works here and people who have already made plans.”
In March, the board voted 3-2 to try a four-day week for a two-year probationary period.
Although Smith said he felt the decision was made too hastily without enough information, Edwards said she has spent more than 100 hours on the issue and presented it to the board.
“I think it’s time to move on and make decisions on what’s happening — I know change is hard — but other districts have done it; it’s been successful, but I’d rather keep teachers and have a four-day week,” she said.
Trustee Melisa Kaschmitter said she agreed with Smith and felt there needed to be more intent put into the discussion on the issue.
“I’m not discounting your research,” she told Edwards. She said she agrees with revisiting the four-day week to see if there is adequate time to get everything in place and do it properly.
“We can study four-day weeks everywhere,” but we don’t know exactly what it means for MVSD, she said. “We need to give the community a chance to have some more public input. Yes, we made a decision, but we have revised decisions before.”
“What do you want to tell the district’s employees right now? Do you want to tell them next year will be a four-or-five-day week?” Edwards asked. “The district, the community, everyone needs to know.”
Smith said he wanted to see it demonstrated that money would be saved.
“If you can convince me it’s going to save $550,000, fine,” he told Edwards.
“OK, I love that it’s my job, but you could do that, as well,” she told him. “I feel like I do a lot of the homework here.”
Kaschmitter said to want to do the four-day week is not enough; there has to be a plan to implement it, and that the direction on where to cut and how to make it work needs to come directly from the board.
During the discussion on whose responsibility it is to make the plan work and what to cut (including questions of who will or will not work on the extra day, if the buildings will be closed, if noncertified staff will be cut, a straight 20%, custodial staff, etc.), Fiske spoke up.
“The board has never directed me to give any input on a four-day week; my team has not been directed to give any input. I’ve not held a conversation with all of my principals about the impact of a four-day week,” Fiske said.
“I have asked …,” Edwards started.
“No, that is not something that has passed by my leadership team to see what the impacts will be on student learning. We can get into the financial pieces of what that might be, but what I want to know is where are you going to cut?” he asked. “Are you going to cut everybody 20%? Everybody but teachers? Are you going to tell your new superintendent he or she doesn’t work Fridays? You need to be that clear. Is every principal cut one day? Every classified?”
“These are discussions we should have had before we took the vote,” Smith interjected. “There are things that we need to look at.”
A heated discussion ensued between Edwards and Fiske regarding the role of leaders and who should have been looking into the nitty-gritty of the four-day week.
“I didn’t think I needed to ask our superintendent for direction …,” Edwards started.
“What I need from a school board is for them to involve my team of educators to present to this board what we feel the pros and cons of a four-day week are. I don’t need assumptions by you, Ms. Edwards, and I don’t need you to attack my professionalism,” Fiske broke in.
Following discussion, the board voted in favor of Smith’s motion to revisit the four-day week during a special meeting. Trustees Laci Myers and Edwards voted no, while Smith, chair Larry Dunn and Kaschmitter voted yes.
