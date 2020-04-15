GRANGEVILLE – Thoughts at the March 16 Mountain View School District 244 board meeting had already centered around COVID-19.
Acting superintendent Woody Woodford said he and other leadership team members met with a group, including Dr. Matthew Told, to discuss the coronavirus and its impact on the school district.
When discussing sanitizing options, Woodford said Dr. Told advised a cleaning solution of bleach and water.
“He said this could disinfect as well as the expensive products out there,” Woodford said.
“We’ve been very diligent – even more so – on cleaning all areas, including doorknobs, desks, tables and busses,” he added.
Ty Reuter, maintenance, reported the district has ordered two “fogger” machines.
“These can be placed in classroom, filled with the proper disinfectant, and can clean and sanitize an entire room in minutes,” he explained.
The district went along with state school closure efforts soon after.
During the meeting, the board also discussed the May 19 maintenance and operations levy, eventually deciding to ask patrons for $3.9 million. This was reported on in an earlier Free Press story.
In other news, Lewis-Clark State College Grangeville Outreach Coordinator Carla Wilkins spoke on dual credit courses, asking that MVSD pay the extra funds that these courses bring in directly to the teachers who instruct the classes.
“MVSD at some point decided not to pass on the extra funds to its teachers,” she said. “I believe it would be an extra incentive for teachers to teach more dual credit classes.”
The meeting ended with Clearwater Valley Elementary School teacher Joe Tosten utilizing the public input session to inquire about the board’s code of ethics.
“There are four members of the board who have signed this, and one member who has not – is this not required?” he asked. “And does this person still retain full privileges to vote as a board member?”
Tosten referred to trustee Casey Smith’s refusal to sign the code of ethics at a meeting earlier this year. He asked that information on this topic be provided to him. The board does not discuss these items in public session unless the item is on the agenda.
